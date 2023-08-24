Aberdeen student describes ‘unbelieveable’ experience visiting space with Virgin Galactic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen student describes ‘unbelieveable’ experience visiting space with Virgin Galactic

Anastatia Mayers said the experience has made her more motivated to return to her studies and pursue her dreams of becoming an astrobiologist.

By Ellie Milne
Aberdeen student Anastatia Mayers during the voyage onboard the spaceflight. Image: Virgin Galactic.
Aberdeen student Anastatia Mayers during the voyage onboard the spaceflight. Image: Virgin Galactic.

Aberdeen University student Anastatia Mayers has said she is still processing her “unbelievable” experience travelling to space with Virgin Galactic.

The 18-year-old became the second youngest person to ever go to space when she boarded the tourism spaceflight this month.

The teen, who dreams of working with Nasa as an astrobiologist, said the voyage was made even more emotional by having her mum Keisha Scahaff by her side throughout.

They successfully reached the final frontier on the VSS Unity during a 90-minute trip and became the first mother-daughter duo and first people from the Caribbean to complete the journey.

Anastatia Mayers and her mum, Keisha Schahaff. Image: Virgin Galactic.

“It was unbelievable,” Miss Mayers said. “I’m still processing it.

“The closest thing I can think of to compare the speed and the motion is a rollercoaster and that’s not even close enough.

“Launching from the sky was amazing and the overview effect was magical. Experiencing that crazy rush, seeing our planet, then realising I am in space – it was truly beautiful.”

‘A mind-blowing experience’

Following the departure from New Mexico in the mothership VMS Eve, VSS Unity separated into sub-orbital space where the passengers were able to experience weightlessness.

Miss Mayers added: “It was strange and confusing at first, but definitely the most calming state I have ever been in.”

Anastatia Mayers
Anastatia Mayers has returned to her home in Antigua and Barbuda after her stint as an astronaut. Image: Virgin Galactic

For her mum, the whole journey was a “mind blowing” personal experience.

The 46-year-old said: “It was a transformational journey for me. It made me feel very proud.

“I’ve always been an adventurer and had that adventurous spirit. Experiencing something for the first time again made me wake up and remind me to just live and not give up on dreams.

“I could feel the magic of space and felt that calming energy, it’s something I brought back with me.”

Inspiring others

The duo were able to go onboard the Virgin Galactic spaceflight after winning a sweepstake, which raised £1.7 million for non-profit Space for Humanity, in November 2021.

Miss Mayers said the experience may never have been possible if she had not been accepted to Aberdeen University as her mum entered the draw after seeing an advert while travelling to secure her visa to study in Scotland.

“It’s the best gift you can give,” Ms Schahaff said. “For my daughter and for the country, being able to inspire other people on this healing journey is really huge.

“Don’t give up on your dreams.”

Anastatia Mayers, Jon Goodwin and Keisha Schahaff.
Anastatia Mayers, Jon Goodwin and Keisha Schahaff, the three passengers on the first space tourism flight be Virgin Galactic. Image: Virgin Galactic

To prepare for blast off, they both took part in training at Spaceport America alongside third passenger, Jon Goodwin, from Newcastle.

The 80-year-old became the first Olympian and the second person with Parkinson’s to go to space.

Ms Schahaff said she also used her skills and knowledge as a wellness coach to emotionally prepare for the journey.

Dreams for the future

Now the Virgin Galactic astronaut mission to space is over, the teenager is excited to return to her second home in Aberdeen and get stuck back into her philosophy and physics course.

Looking ahead to the future, she hopes to gain more hands on experience in the field and reach her ultimate goal of becoming an astrobiologist.

She added: “This experience has given me more motivation and made me realise that I am doing the right thing.”

Conversation