Aberdeen student describes ‘unbelieveable’ experience visiting space with Virgin Galactic

Aberdeen University student Anastatia Mayers has said she is still processing her “unbelievable” experience travelling to space with Virgin Galactic.

The 18-year-old became the second youngest person to ever go to space when she boarded the tourism spaceflight this month.

The teen, who dreams of working with Nasa as an astrobiologist, said the voyage was made even more emotional by having her mum Keisha Scahaff by her side throughout.

They successfully reached the final frontier on the VSS Unity during a 90-minute trip and became the first mother-daughter duo and first people from the Caribbean to complete the journey.

“It was unbelievable,” Miss Mayers said. “I’m still processing it.

“The closest thing I can think of to compare the speed and the motion is a rollercoaster and that’s not even close enough.

“Launching from the sky was amazing and the overview effect was magical. Experiencing that crazy rush, seeing our planet, then realising I am in space – it was truly beautiful.”

‘A mind-blowing experience’

Following the departure from New Mexico in the mothership VMS Eve, VSS Unity separated into sub-orbital space where the passengers were able to experience weightlessness.

Miss Mayers added: “It was strange and confusing at first, but definitely the most calming state I have ever been in.”

For her mum, the whole journey was a “mind blowing” personal experience.

The 46-year-old said: “It was a transformational journey for me. It made me feel very proud.

“I’ve always been an adventurer and had that adventurous spirit. Experiencing something for the first time again made me wake up and remind me to just live and not give up on dreams.

“I could feel the magic of space and felt that calming energy, it’s something I brought back with me.”

Inspiring others

The duo were able to go onboard the Virgin Galactic spaceflight after winning a sweepstake, which raised £1.7 million for non-profit Space for Humanity, in November 2021.

Miss Mayers said the experience may never have been possible if she had not been accepted to Aberdeen University as her mum entered the draw after seeing an advert while travelling to secure her visa to study in Scotland.

“It’s the best gift you can give,” Ms Schahaff said. “For my daughter and for the country, being able to inspire other people on this healing journey is really huge.

“Don’t give up on your dreams.”

To prepare for blast off, they both took part in training at Spaceport America alongside third passenger, Jon Goodwin, from Newcastle.

The 80-year-old became the first Olympian and the second person with Parkinson’s to go to space.

Ms Schahaff said she also used her skills and knowledge as a wellness coach to emotionally prepare for the journey.

Dreams for the future

Now the Virgin Galactic astronaut mission to space is over, the teenager is excited to return to her second home in Aberdeen and get stuck back into her philosophy and physics course.

Looking ahead to the future, she hopes to gain more hands on experience in the field and reach her ultimate goal of becoming an astrobiologist.

She added: “This experience has given me more motivation and made me realise that I am doing the right thing.”