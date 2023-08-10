Aberdeen mother-daughter duo take flight aboard Virgin Galactic spaceflight

An Aberdeen student and her mum have taken off aboard the first Virgin Galactic tourism spaceflight.

Anastatia Mayers and her mother, Keisha Schahaff, 46, boarded the VSS Unity on Thursday morning ready for takeoff from the New Mexico launch site called Spaceport America.

The pair broke several milestones including becoming the first mother-daughter duo to go into space with Miss Mayers becoming the second youngest person in space.

She originally kept the spaceflight a secret from her fellow Aberdeen University students, with most finding when the news broke in the media.

Miss Mayers and her mum won their tickets in a sweepstake in 2021 that raised £1.7 million for the non-profit group Space for Humanity.

If they were to pay for a ticket it could cost them up to £350,000.

Alongside Miss Mayers and her mother is John Goodwin, the first ticketed person to head into space who paid $250,000 back in 2005.

In preparation for the expedition, the passengers have been undergoing training for the riggers of spaceflight.

As the futuristic spacecraft sped down the runway it soared into the sky for its 90-minute journey into space.

Also on the flight is pilots CJ Sturckow and Kelly Latimer and Virgin Galactic’s chief astronaut instructor Beth Moses.

More as we get it.