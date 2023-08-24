Fire engulfs tractor in blaze on Cairn O’Mount Road

Firefighters have been called to a field on the Cairn O’Mount road after a tractor was engulfed in flames.

Crews were scrambled to the scene at the Clattering Brig with three appliances from Laurencekirk, Brechin and Inverbervie attending the scene at around 5.30pm.

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed the crews used four breathing apparatus sets, two hose reel jets and one thermal image camera to tackle the blaze.

Police presence on Cairn O’Mount Road

It is not yet known what caused the tractor to catch fire.

Personnel left the scene shortly after 6.30pm.

Police also attended the scene to assist with traffic management.

Online reports suggest the road both north and south has been blocked, with traffic being diverted.

