Fire engulfs tractor in blaze on Cairn O’Mount Road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fire engulfs tractor in blaze on Cairn O’Mount Road

The incident occurred at around 5.30pm.

By Shanay Taylor
Breaking news image. The A85 Oban to Connel road is closed due to a collision.
Tractor caught on fire on Cairn O'Mount Road. Image: DC Thomson.

Firefighters have been called to a field on the Cairn O’Mount road after a tractor was engulfed in flames.

Crews were scrambled to the scene at the Clattering Brig with three appliances from Laurencekirk, Brechin and Inverbervie attending the scene at around 5.30pm.

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed the crews used four breathing apparatus sets, two hose reel jets and one thermal image camera to tackle the blaze.

Police presence on Cairn O’Mount Road

It is not yet known what caused the tractor to catch fire.

Personnel left the scene shortly after 6.30pm.

Police also attended the scene to assist with traffic management.

Online reports suggest the road both north and south has been blocked, with traffic being diverted.

More as we get it.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Tractor caught on fire on Cairn O'Mount Road. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen student describes 'unbelieveable' experience visiting space with Virgin Galactic
Scallywags is located on The Promenade.
'A heavy heart': Owner of Stonehaven soft play centre Scallywags announces closure
Two vans off the road on the A96 near Huntly.
A96 blocked near Huntly after at least three vehicles involved in crash
Thialf, once the world's largest lifting barge.
What was world’s second largest crane vessel doing off Aberdeen?
Tractor caught on fire on Cairn O'Mount Road. Image: DC Thomson.
Council 'doing all it can to manage storm' as Aberdeen braces for ANOTHER £40m…
Tractor caught on fire on Cairn O'Mount Road. Image: DC Thomson.
Approved: Aberdeen's former Cordyce School site to become 91 homes
Tractor caught on fire on Cairn O'Mount Road. Image: DC Thomson.
Video: La-La Land awards joy for Aberdeen firm's P&J Live film
Tractor caught on fire on Cairn O'Mount Road. Image: DC Thomson.
Teen stabbed 'love rival' through heart in horrifying Aberdeen street attack
Harbour Energy's wholly owned Armada platform, about 152 miles east of Aberdeen.
North Sea giant Harbour Energy pays less tax but it still more than wipes…
The Gordon Schools, Huntly
'Bonkers': Huntly parents' alarm as pupils told to scan QR code to go to…