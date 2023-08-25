Thunderstorm warning for Aberdeenshire, Inverness and Moray: Where will worst of weather be?

Inverness, Moray and Aberdeenshire have been warned to brace for bad weather with a thunderstorm warning issued for this afternoon.

The Met Office has warned heavy rain and potentially hail is likely to make driving conditions difficult with spray.

Meanwhile, flooding of some homes and businesses is a possibility as well as delays to public transport.

Where will the thunderstorms be?

There has been persistent heavy rain moving south across the Highlands this morning.

However, radar images from the Met Office show intense localised bursts will begin to develop from about 2pm.

The heaviest rain will initially be in the Easter Ross area as well as on Speyside and near Fraserburgh.

⚠️ Two yellow weather warnings issued ⚠️ Thunderstorms across northeastern and southeastern parts of Scotland on Friday Northeastern Scotland 1200 – 2000

Southeastern Scotland and Borders 1500 – 0900 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/qtVweq2tFf — Met Office (@metoffice) August 25, 2023

By 4pm the heavy showers will move to Deeside with the worst of the weather expected to be in the Aboyne area.

The weather will continue to move south but more heavy rain is forecast is predicted in the Forres and Elgin area at about 6pm.

However, the Met Office warning for thunderstorms covers the area surrounding Inverness, Moray and northern Aberdeenshire from 12noon to 8pm today.

A further warning for thunderstorms is in place for the Edinburgh, Fife and Borders area from 3pm today to 9am tomorrow.

Flood warnings issued in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands

Sepa has issued amber flood alerts across Inverness, the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray at the same time as the thunderstorm warning.

The agency says slow-moving heavy showers and longer spells of rain will move across the north and north-east today and Saturday.

Residents have been warned to expect some localised flooding that could affect roads and some homes.

The agency says it is continuing to monitor the situation for possible future updates.