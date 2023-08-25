Thunderstorm warning for Aberdeenshire, Inverness and Moray: Where will worst of weather be?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thunderstorm warning for Aberdeenshire, Inverness and Moray: Where will worst of weather be?

Flood warnings have been issued with communities braced for heavy rain and hail.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Thunderstorms are expected across the north and north-east. Image: Neil Squires/PA
Inverness, Moray and Aberdeenshire have been warned to brace for bad weather with a thunderstorm warning issued for this afternoon.

The Met Office has warned heavy rain and potentially hail is likely to make driving conditions difficult with spray.

Meanwhile, flooding of some homes and businesses is a possibility as well as delays to public transport.

Where will the thunderstorms be?

There has been persistent heavy rain moving south across the Highlands this morning.

However, radar images from the Met Office show intense localised bursts will begin to develop from about 2pm.

The heaviest rain will initially be in the Easter Ross area as well as on Speyside and near Fraserburgh.

By 4pm the heavy showers will move to Deeside with the worst of the weather expected to be in the Aboyne area.

The weather will continue to move south but more heavy rain is forecast is predicted in the Forres and Elgin area at about 6pm.

However, the Met Office warning for thunderstorms covers the area surrounding Inverness, Moray and northern Aberdeenshire from 12noon to 8pm today.

A further warning for thunderstorms is in place for the Edinburgh, Fife and Borders area from 3pm today to 9am tomorrow.

Flood warnings issued in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands

Sepa has issued amber flood alerts across Inverness, the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray at the same time as the thunderstorm warning.

The agency says slow-moving heavy showers and longer spells of rain will move across the north and north-east today and Saturday.

Residents have been warned to expect some localised flooding that could affect roads and some homes.

The agency says it is continuing to monitor the situation for possible future updates.

How one Speyside community is protecting itself against future flooding

