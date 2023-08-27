Tributes paid to Moray bouncer known for his ‘wicked sense of humour’ and ‘impressive beard’

Tributes have been pouring in for a well-known Moray bouncer, described as “one of the good guys”.

Sam Beaven, from Forres, was only 27 years old when he died on Friday, leaving behind a devastated family, including his mum, Helen.

Mr Beaven worked for Moray Security and was often on staff as a steward at bars and clubs across the Moray area, including Foggies in Elgin and the Play House in Nairn.

The Play House took to Facebook to announce the sad news of Mr Beaven’s death and that they had taken to decision to close this weekend.

The post read: “As you will understand, we have taken the decision to close our doors this weekend, which we have no doubt is the correct thing to do.”

Foggies also posted a tribute to social media, describing him as “one of the good guys” who will be sadly missed.

Glen Cadwallader, the managing director of Moray Security, also posted on social media describing Mr Beaven’s death as “unexpected”.

He also confirmed that Mr Beaven’s mother, Helen, who is also the general manager at Moray Security, has been “knocked to pieces” by the loss of her son.

‘He was my rock’

In the post on social media, Ms Beaven described her son. She said: “He was my rock within the company, always bailing me out when others called off at the last minute, for a guy of his age his work ethic was so far up there.

“He left an impression wherever he went in the north because of his wicked sense of humour or his impressive beard.

“He was the most happy when he was standing on the doors in his three-piece suits, he actually lost two or three suit jackets as he would give them away to young ladies who were cold. He is going to be missed by so many people whose lives he has made a difference to.”

Following Mr Beaven’s death, a JustGiving page was set up in his memory.

It was started by his friend and colleague Rhys Lloyd, who said Mr Beavens was “very much loved” and a “respected gentleman” in Nairn.

Mr Llyod wrote: “Sam was an incredible friend and colleague to many of us and his approachable, exciting personality has truly left a mark on our lives and will be greatly missed.

“The loss of a family member is the hardest thing to deal with and I wish to help in any form possible to ease the financial costs that may arise.

“Sam’s amazing legacy will never be replaced but I hope we can all help and show how many hearts this truly amazing lad touched in his time with us all.”

The fundraising page aims to raise £3,000 for Mr Beaven’s family.