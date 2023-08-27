Tributes paid to Moray bouncer known for his ‘wicked sense of humour’ and ‘impressive beard’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes paid to Moray bouncer known for his ‘wicked sense of humour’ and ‘impressive beard’

Sam Beaven, 27, died on Friday leaving many people shocked.

By Ross Hempseed
Sam Beaven worked as a steward for many clubs and bars across Moray. Image: JustGiving.
Sam Beaven worked as a steward for many clubs and bars across Moray. Image: JustGiving.

Tributes have been pouring in for a well-known Moray bouncer, described as “one of the good guys”.

Sam Beaven, from Forres, was only 27 years old when he died on Friday, leaving behind a devastated family, including his mum, Helen.

Mr Beaven worked for Moray Security and was often on staff as a steward at bars and clubs across the Moray area, including Foggies in Elgin and the Play House in Nairn.

The Play House took to Facebook to announce the sad news of Mr Beaven’s death and that they had taken to decision to close this weekend.

The post read: “As you will understand, we have taken the decision to close our doors this weekend, which we have no doubt is the correct thing to do.”

Foggies also posted a tribute to social media, describing him as “one of the good guys” who will be sadly missed.

Glen Cadwallader, the managing director of Moray Security, also posted on social media describing Mr Beaven’s death as “unexpected”.

He also confirmed that Mr Beaven’s mother, Helen, who is also the general manager at Moray Security, has been “knocked to pieces” by the loss of her son.

‘He was my rock’

In the post on social media, Ms Beaven described her son. She said: “He was my rock within the company, always bailing me out when others called off at the last minute, for a guy of his age his work ethic was so far up there.

“He left an impression wherever he went in the north because of his wicked sense of humour or his impressive beard.

“He was the most happy when he was standing on the doors in his three-piece suits, he actually lost two or three suit jackets as he would give them away to young ladies who were cold. He is going to be missed by so many people whose lives he has made a difference to.”

Posted by Golspie Gala on Saturday, 26 August 2023

Following Mr Beaven’s death, a JustGiving page was set up in his memory.

It was started by his friend and colleague Rhys Lloyd, who said Mr Beavens was “very much loved” and a “respected gentleman” in Nairn.

Mr Llyod wrote: “Sam was an incredible friend and colleague to many of us and his approachable, exciting personality has truly left a mark on our lives and will be greatly missed.

“The loss of a family member is the hardest thing to deal with and I wish to help in any form possible to ease the financial costs that may arise.

“Sam’s amazing legacy will never be replaced but I hope we can all help and show how many hearts this truly amazing lad touched in his time with us all.”

The fundraising page aims to raise £3,000 for Mr Beaven’s family.

Woke up to some sad, sad news this morning. Sam Beaven had passed away. 😔 ♥ We were just talking about you last night…

Posted by Chris J Cuthbert on Saturday, 26 August 2023

Conversation