Free sweet treats on offer in Aberdeen this week – here’s how to get your hands on them

If you have a sweet tooth, then keep reading…

First Aberdeen is celebrating is 125th anniversary, and to mark the occasion it has teamed up with local businesses to offer 125 acts of kindness and giveaways throughout August.

This week, the bus giant has teamed up with Vegan Bay Baker.

From tomorrow they are offering 125 people some free sweet treats.

Anyone who fancies a free buttery, tray bake or cupcakes should head to their shop on Castle Street.

What else has been up for grabs?

The celebrations kicked off at the start of the month, with goodies from Mackie’s 19.2 ice cream parlour, Aberdeen Football Club and Second Home Aberdeen, all up for grabs.

Week one saw Mackie’s 19.2 hand out 125 free scoops of ice cream each day, when the codeword First Bus Scoops was used.

During week two, Aberdeen Football Club gave away 125 match tickets for upcoming events.

Last week, Second Home Studio and Cafe in Aberdeen give out 125 free coffees a day from Tuesday to Saturday.

125 years of First Aberdeen

First Aberdeen’s roots go back to 1898 when the first Aberdeen Corporation Tramways were introduced.

On Saturday, vintage vehicles were on display at the bus depot on King Street as part of the anniversary celebrations. As well as old vehicles dating back as far as 1930, First Aberdeen’s new fleet of electric and hydrogen buses were on show.

Duncan Cameron, managing director of First Bus Scotland, said: “It’s great to be able to celebrate this milestone for public transport in Aberdeen with the people who we’ve been serving over the past 125 years.

“As we partner with local businesses, we hope that our acts of kindness and month of celebration will give a little something back to the local community and celebrate the great offerings of Aberdeen.”