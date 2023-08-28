Free sweet treats on offer in Aberdeen this week – here’s how to get your hands on them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Free sweet treats on offer in Aberdeen this week – here’s how to get your hands on them

Aberdonians will have the chance to receive free goodies from Vegan Bay Baker as part of First Aberdeen's 125th anniversary celebrations.

By Shanay Taylor
Some of Vegan Bay Baker's delicacies. Image: Vegan Bay Baker
Some of Vegan Bay Baker's delicacies. Image: Vegan Bay Baker

If you have a sweet tooth, then keep reading…

First Aberdeen is celebrating is 125th anniversary, and to mark the occasion it has teamed up with local businesses to offer 125 acts of kindness and giveaways throughout August.

This week, the bus giant has teamed up with Vegan Bay Baker.

From tomorrow they are offering 125 people some free sweet treats.

Anyone who fancies a free buttery, tray bake or cupcakes should head to their shop on Castle Street. 

First Aberdeen has launched its new EVs into service.
First Aberdeen celebrates 125 years. Image: First Bus

What else has been up for grabs?

The celebrations kicked off at the start of the month, with goodies from Mackie’s 19.2 ice cream parlour, Aberdeen Football Club and Second Home Aberdeen, all up for grabs.

Week one saw Mackie’s 19.2 hand out 125 free scoops of ice cream each day, when the codeword First Bus Scoops was used.

During week two, Aberdeen Football Club gave away 125 match tickets for upcoming events.

Last week, Second Home Studio and Cafe in Aberdeen give out 125 free coffees a day from Tuesday to Saturday.

Ice-cream from Mackie's of Scotland.
Ice-cream firm Mackie’s was up for grabs. Image: Mackie’s of Scotland

125 years of First Aberdeen

First Aberdeen’s roots go back to 1898 when the first Aberdeen Corporation Tramways were introduced.

On Saturday, vintage vehicles were on display at the bus depot on King Street as part of the anniversary celebrations. As well as old vehicles dating back as far as 1930, First Aberdeen’s new fleet of electric and hydrogen buses were on show.

Duncan Cameron, managing director of First Bus Scotland, said: “It’s great to be able to celebrate this milestone for public transport in Aberdeen with the people who we’ve been serving over the past 125 years.

“As we partner with local businesses, we hope that our acts of kindness and month of celebration will give a little something back to the local community and celebrate the great offerings of Aberdeen.”

