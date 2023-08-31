Man, 29, in court in connection with Seaton Walk disturbance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man, 29, in court in connection with Seaton Walk disturbance

Police were called to a disturbance in Aberdeen on Monday, shortly before attending an unexplained death in the same area.

By Shona Gossip
Police were called to a disturbance in Seaton Walk, Aberdeen on Monday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Police were called to a disturbance in Seaton Walk, Aberdeen on Monday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A man has appeared in court in connection with a disturbance in Aberdeen.

Dean MacLennan, from Aberdeen, is accused of severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

The 29-year-old made no plea or declaration during a brief private hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

It comes after police were called to a disturbance on Seaton Walk at about 8.50pm on Monday.

Officers confirmed a man had been arrested in connection with the alleged incident, while also issuing a missing person appeal for another man seen in the area at the time. They were concerned he was injured. He has since been traced.

The alleged disturbance happened shortly before police launched an investigation into the “unexplained” death of 45-year-old Barry Dyker. He was found in the same area of Seaton.

Forensic teams could be seen examining the area throughout much of Tuesday, with a large police cordon up in front of a block of flats in Seaton Walk.

