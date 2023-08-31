Man, 29, in court in connection with Seaton Walk disturbance

A man has appeared in court in connection with a disturbance in Aberdeen.

Dean MacLennan, from Aberdeen, is accused of severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

The 29-year-old made no plea or declaration during a brief private hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

It comes after police were called to a disturbance on Seaton Walk at about 8.50pm on Monday.

Officers confirmed a man had been arrested in connection with the alleged incident, while also issuing a missing person appeal for another man seen in the area at the time. They were concerned he was injured. He has since been traced.

The alleged disturbance happened shortly before police launched an investigation into the “unexplained” death of 45-year-old Barry Dyker. He was found in the same area of Seaton.

Forensic teams could be seen examining the area throughout much of Tuesday, with a large police cordon up in front of a block of flats in Seaton Walk.