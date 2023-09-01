One-eyed horse who lived to 40 dies a month after being assaulted at Aberdeenshire animal sanctuary

A one-eyed horse who lived at an Aberdeenshire animal sanctuary has died a month after being assaulted, her carers have announced.

Cheyenne lived a famously long life, but her life was not without difficulty, especially in her later years.

At 40 years old, she is 15 years older than most horses live and this came with health problems including loss of one eye.

Last month, her carers at Willows Animal Sanctuary and Animal Assisted Therapy Unit in New Pitsligo found her hurt following an assault.

She had suffered internal and external injuries and was found to be bleeding during an examination by the vet.

The staff who cared for Cheyenne were devastated that she would be assaulted in such a way, given her vulnerable nature.

We are very sad to announce that our beautiful girl Cheyenne has been put to sleep. Despite her recent improvements,… Posted by Willows Animal Sanctuary & Animal Assisted Therapy Unit on Friday, 1 September 2023

She had been making a recovery over the past few weeks following the attack, however, Willows Sanctuary announced that Cheyenne had been put to sleep.

Staff also felt the attack contributed to Cheyenne’s health deteriorating.

The post on Facebook read: “She went very peacefully, in the sunshine surrounded by people who cared very much for her and we are all very glad that was able to have a calm and dignified end.

“Cheyenne was a very old pony and no one can live forever but we all feel very strongly that whoever committed this vile assault on her is most definitely to blame for her health deterioration.”

The sanctuary also announced they would launch a fundraiser to provide extra protection for their other animals given what happened to Cheyenne.

They added: “We are so humbled by the love and support that has been shown to Cheyenne over this very sad time and we will never be able to thank you all enough.

“She was an absolute treasure and we all feel very lucky to have known and been able to care for her for the past 20+ years.”