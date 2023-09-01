One-eyed horse who lived to 40 dies a month after being assaulted at Aberdeenshire animal sanctuary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One-eyed horse who lived to 40 dies a month after being assaulted at Aberdeenshire animal sanctuary

Cheyenne who was already a vulnerable animal was assaulted at the start of August which carers say contributed to her decline.

By Ross Hempseed
Cheyenne the horse
Cheyenne a 40-year-old horse passed away a month after she was assaulted. Image: Willow Sanctuary.

A one-eyed horse who lived at an Aberdeenshire animal sanctuary has died a month after being assaulted, her carers have announced.

Cheyenne lived a famously long life, but her life was not without difficulty, especially in her later years.

At 40 years old, she is 15 years older than most horses live and this came with health problems including loss of one eye.

Last month, her carers at Willows Animal Sanctuary and Animal Assisted Therapy Unit in New Pitsligo found her hurt following an assault.

She had suffered internal and external injuries and was found to be bleeding during an examination by the vet.

The staff who cared for Cheyenne were devastated that she would be assaulted in such a way, given her vulnerable nature.

We are very sad to announce that our beautiful girl Cheyenne has been put to sleep. Despite her recent improvements,…

Posted by Willows Animal Sanctuary & Animal Assisted Therapy Unit on Friday, 1 September 2023

She had been making a recovery over the past few weeks following the attack, however, Willows Sanctuary announced that Cheyenne had been put to sleep.

Staff also felt the attack contributed to Cheyenne’s health deteriorating.

The post on Facebook read: “She went very peacefully, in the sunshine surrounded by people who cared very much for her and we are all very glad that was able to have a calm and dignified end.

Horse standing in field.
Cheyenne had been at the Willow Sanctuary for 20 years. Image: Willow Sanctuary.

“Cheyenne was a very old pony and no one can live forever but we all feel very strongly that whoever committed this vile assault on her is most definitely to blame for her health deterioration.”

The sanctuary also announced they would launch a fundraiser to provide extra protection for their other animals given what happened to Cheyenne.

They added: “We are so humbled by the love and support that has been shown to Cheyenne over this very sad time and we will never be able to thank you all enough.

“She was an absolute treasure and we all feel very lucky to have known and been able to care for her for the past 20+ years.”

Conversation