Signs to be updated at Elgin roundabout to match new road layout following driver confusion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Signs to be updated at Elgin roundabout to match new road layout following driver confusion

Drivers have been getting confused at the busy junctions throughout the day with countless near-miss collisions.

By Ellie Milne
Signs at Elgin A96 roundabout
The signs at the Elgin roundabout do not match the new road layout which was changed overnight. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson.

Signs will be updated at a busy Elgin roundabout after motorists raised concerns about its confusing new layout.

New lines were painted at the roundabout, near the KFC junction, on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road overnight – but the old signs were kept in place.

According to the new layout, traffic must be in the right side lane to stay on the A96 towards Aberdeen.

However, the signs on display still guide drivers into the left lane.

The conflicting information caused much confusion for those driving south towards Aberdeen throughout the day.

A video recorded by the Press and Journal shows a number of motorists having to change lanes last-minute.

There were also several near-misses with drivers sounding horns and being forced to stop to allow other cars to pass.

Signs to be changed tonight

Amey have now confirmed that the wrong signs will be removed tonight.

Temporary signage will be put up with the correct information until new permanent signs are ready.

The changes at the roundabout are part of a £500,000 project which will improve the area for pedestrians.

Part of this work has involved reducing the number of lanes approaching the roundabout from Elgin from three to two.

New markings on the left lane block drivers from continuing on the A96 towards Aberdeen, instead guiding them towards Linkwood Place.

The right lane will now be used by those travelling to Aberdeen or taking the third exit onto Reiket Lane.

Car on A96 roundabout in Elgin with KFC behind.
New road markings at the KFC roundabout in Elgin. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson.

A spokesman for Amey said: “Work continues on a £500,000 active travel improvement project in Elgin which will deliver health, leisure and commuting benefits for the local community through provision of a new shared footway and improved pedestrian crossings.

“Resurfacing and road marking improvements have also been completed as part of the project and road marking alterations from the eastbound approach to Reiket Lane roundabout require the signage on the approach to be altered.

“The current signage will be removed tonight with temporary signage placed to advise road users of the changes until the new permanent signs can be erected.

“Please be assured that safety is paramount and we thank road users and the local community for their patience whilst these essential works are progressed.”

More from Moray

Grampian eye in front o a blue sky
Summer isn't over! Temperatures to rise above 20C in the north and north-east this…
Car on A96 roundabout in Elgin with KFC behind.
'Accident waiting to happen': Confusion over new layout of A96 Elgin roundabout
The signs at the Elgin roundabout do not match the new road layout which was changed overnight. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson.
Half-hour 50p Elgin parking charge could be scrapped in full review
Poseidon plane on ground at RAF Lossiemouth with Covesea lighthouse behind.
RAF Lossiemouth Top Guns: Poseidon spy plane crews to feature in next episode of…
The signs at the Elgin roundabout do not match the new road layout which was changed overnight. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson.
Chronic shortage of dentists is increasing workload for Moray GPs
The signs at the Elgin roundabout do not match the new road layout which was changed overnight. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson.
Tackling climate change, affordable housing, second homes and growing visitor numbers: The challenges of…
Chivas Regal.
Made in Moray: Chivas Regal is star performer for French drink giant
Tide Lines are set to headline Speyfest 2024.
Tide Lines announced as Speyfest 2024 headliners
The signs at the Elgin roundabout do not match the new road layout which was changed overnight. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson.
Woman taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash near Burghead
HIE chairman Alistair Dodds, Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray and HIE chief executive with a copy of HIE's new strategy for creating economic prosperity in the north
Economic development quango unveils blueprint to make Highlands greener

Conversation