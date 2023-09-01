Signs to be updated at Elgin roundabout to match new road layout following driver confusion

Signs will be updated at a busy Elgin roundabout after motorists raised concerns about its confusing new layout.

New lines were painted at the roundabout, near the KFC junction, on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road overnight – but the old signs were kept in place.

According to the new layout, traffic must be in the right side lane to stay on the A96 towards Aberdeen.

However, the signs on display still guide drivers into the left lane.

The conflicting information caused much confusion for those driving south towards Aberdeen throughout the day.

A video recorded by the Press and Journal shows a number of motorists having to change lanes last-minute.

There were also several near-misses with drivers sounding horns and being forced to stop to allow other cars to pass.

Signs to be changed tonight

Amey have now confirmed that the wrong signs will be removed tonight.

Temporary signage will be put up with the correct information until new permanent signs are ready.

The changes at the roundabout are part of a £500,000 project which will improve the area for pedestrians.

Part of this work has involved reducing the number of lanes approaching the roundabout from Elgin from three to two.

New markings on the left lane block drivers from continuing on the A96 towards Aberdeen, instead guiding them towards Linkwood Place.

The right lane will now be used by those travelling to Aberdeen or taking the third exit onto Reiket Lane.

A spokesman for Amey said: “Work continues on a £500,000 active travel improvement project in Elgin which will deliver health, leisure and commuting benefits for the local community through provision of a new shared footway and improved pedestrian crossings.

“Resurfacing and road marking improvements have also been completed as part of the project and road marking alterations from the eastbound approach to Reiket Lane roundabout require the signage on the approach to be altered.

“The current signage will be removed tonight with temporary signage placed to advise road users of the changes until the new permanent signs can be erected.

“Please be assured that safety is paramount and we thank road users and the local community for their patience whilst these essential works are progressed.”