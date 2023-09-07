North-east communities ‘treated like guinea pigs’ in new police pilot

A new north-east police plan to leave some incidents without any further investigation sparked a furious political row over communities being treated like “guinea pigs”.

The project, exclusive to the region, will run for 12 weeks before it could be put in place across the Scotland.

Under the scheme, calls will be taken by specially trained call handlers before it is decided if an officer is needed to carry out further investigation.

‘Guinea pigs’

In Holyrood, First Minister Humza Yousaf heard claims that SNP funding cuts are “forcing dedicated officers to ignore criminal acts”.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said: “The pilot is unfairly treating communities in the north-east as guinea pigs.

“They will receive a poorer service despite paying their taxes like everyone else.”

At First Minister’s Questions, Mr Yousaf defended the move stating this would only happen where there is “no threat” and “no proportionate lines of inquiry for local police officers to investigate”.

He said Scotland has “more police officers per capita than England and Wales” on “significantly higher pay”.

The SNP leader said his government is investing £1.45 billion in 2023-24, increasing the budget by £80 million.

Why are police doing this?

The pilot aims to give officers more time to respond to emergencies and deal with more serious crimes.

The cash-strapped north-east force lost dozens of officers amid a major savings spree.

The “new financial environment” meant “hard choices” had to be made.

The changes could see specially trained call handlers get back to callers to tell them the crime won’t be investigated at all.

However, in the process launched on August 28, there is also a second layer of checks.

READ MORE: Why won’t north-east police look into some crimes?

This will see an Aberdeen-based “crime management team” review all reported crimes and carry out the same assessments.

If they feel a matter needs further investigation, a police officer will be assigned to the case.

The north-east has been chosen because officers – under the then Grampian Police – have some experience of this approach to reporting crimes.