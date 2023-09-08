Police release CCTV images in fresh appeal for missing Inverness man Grzegorz Ulas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police release CCTV images in fresh appeal for missing Inverness man Grzegorz Ulas

Grzegorz Ulas left his home on August 30, cycling his orange bicycle.

By Lauren Taylor
Grzegorz Ulas was last seen on August 31. Image: Police
Grzegorz Ulas was last seen on August 31. Image: Police

CCTV images of Grzegorz Ulas have been released by officers who are growing “increasingly concerned” after he was last seen over a week ago.

The 46-year-old left his home address on Cranmore Drive at around 10am on August 30.

He was cycling on his orange bike and carrying a black backpack when he left the property.

CCTV footage shows Mr Ulas on his orange bicycle. Image: Police

Following a police appeal, the most recent confirmed sighting of Mr Ulas was around 7.15pm on August 31 at the Spar store on Barn Church Road in Culloden.

Officers are growing “increasingly concerned” for his welfare and have renewed their appeal to find him.

He is described as 6ft 1in, of stocky build with a shaved head, stubble and green eyes. He has a half-sleeve tattoo of a tree and deer on his right forearm.

When he was last seen, Mr Ulas was wearing a black beanie hat, green jacket and orange trousers.

Head shot of Mr Ulas wearing a brown t-shirt.
Grzegorz Ulas. Image: Police 

Lack of contact ‘out of character’

Officers believe he may have gone wild camping and urge anyone who may have seen anything “unusual” to get in touch.

Chief Inspector Judy Hill said: “A significant amount of time has now passed since we have a confirmed sighting of Grzegorz and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“It is also out of character for him to be out of contact with family and friends for such an extended period.

CCTV shows he was in the Spar store. Image: Police

“We would urge anyone who believes they may have seen or heard from him at any time since August 31 to get in touch.

“It is possible that he may have attempted to wild camp or seek some other form of shelter so anyone who has seen anything unusual which they believe may be of use to our investigation is asked to come forward.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101 quote reference number 2722 of September 4.

Conversation