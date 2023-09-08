Police release CCTV images in fresh appeal for missing Inverness man Grzegorz Ulas

CCTV images of Grzegorz Ulas have been released by officers who are growing “increasingly concerned” after he was last seen over a week ago.

The 46-year-old left his home address on Cranmore Drive at around 10am on August 30.

He was cycling on his orange bike and carrying a black backpack when he left the property.

Following a police appeal, the most recent confirmed sighting of Mr Ulas was around 7.15pm on August 31 at the Spar store on Barn Church Road in Culloden.

Officers are growing “increasingly concerned” for his welfare and have renewed their appeal to find him.

He is described as 6ft 1in, of stocky build with a shaved head, stubble and green eyes. He has a half-sleeve tattoo of a tree and deer on his right forearm.

When he was last seen, Mr Ulas was wearing a black beanie hat, green jacket and orange trousers.

Lack of contact ‘out of character’

Officers believe he may have gone wild camping and urge anyone who may have seen anything “unusual” to get in touch.

Chief Inspector Judy Hill said: “A significant amount of time has now passed since we have a confirmed sighting of Grzegorz and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“It is also out of character for him to be out of contact with family and friends for such an extended period.

“We would urge anyone who believes they may have seen or heard from him at any time since August 31 to get in touch.

“It is possible that he may have attempted to wild camp or seek some other form of shelter so anyone who has seen anything unusual which they believe may be of use to our investigation is asked to come forward.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101 quote reference number 2722 of September 4.