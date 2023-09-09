Keith sex assault OAP ‘ashamed’ as he’s sentenced for pushing woman down hotel stairs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keith sex assault OAP ‘ashamed’ as he’s sentenced for pushing woman down hotel stairs

The injured woman was found in the stairwell by staff crying for help in her underwear, following her assault by Derrick Henderson.

By David McPhee
Derrick Henderson, 74, admitted sexually assaulting and attacking a woman at the Station Hotel in Aberdeen.
Derrick Henderson, 74, admitted sexually assaulting and attacking a woman at the Station Hotel in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

A Keith pensioner who sexually assaulted a woman before throwing her down a flight of stairs has said he is “ashamed” of his actions.

Derrick Henderson, 74, attempted to force the woman into a sexual encounter at Aberdeen’s Station Hotel before violently attacking her and causing her to flee their hotel room.

He then chased the terrified woman through the hotel before pushing her down a set of stairs where she fell to the bottom.

The injured woman was found in the stairwell by staff crying for help in her underwear, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

Henderson’s lawyer told the court his client – a former alcoholic – is “ashamed and remorseful” about what he did.

Accused grabbed woman by throat

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told the court on a previous occasion that on June 28 last year Henderson made advances towards the woman for sex, which were rebuffed by her.

However, Henderson ignored her pleas to stop and grabbed at her breast and private parts.

“A struggle ensued and they both ended up on the floor,” Ms Spark said.

“The complainer, fearing for her safety, broke free and ran from the room.

“The accused gave chase and caught up with her in the hallway, grabbing her by the hair. He punched her to the face and repeatedly struck her on the body.

“He then grabbed her by the throat and squeezed tightly, restricting her breathing.”

The woman managed to break free of Henderson’s clutches and ran toward the fire escape where she made her way onto the metal stairwell.

Staff find victim crying and distressed

But she was once again chased down by Henderson, who caught up with her and pushed her down the stairs before walking away and leaving her lying there.

The court heard the woman was so traumatised she refused to leave the stairwell for fear Henderson would return, so she waited there shouting for help.

Two staff members discovered her lying in the stairwell, crying and distressed in her top and underwear.

As a result of the attack, the woman had bruising to her cheekbone and breast, a swollen forehead and pain to the left side of her body.

Henderson pleaded guilty to one charge of sexually assaulting the woman, physically assaulting her and pushing her down a flight of stairs to her injury.

‘He is abstinent now from drinking’

His defence solicitor Robert Cruickshank said a background report into his client had assessed Henderson as a “medium risk of re-offending”.

He added: “Mr Henderson has to acknowledge being a recovering alcoholic and there had been overconsumption of alcohol on that night.

“He accepts his guilt and doesn’t attempt to excuse or justify through alcohol – he acknowledges what he has done and is ashamed and remorseful.

“His health is not good but he is abstinent now from drinking.”

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood also highlighted the background report into Henderson that suggested he lacked insight into the long-term effect on the woman he assaulted.

He added: “For someone of your age you’ve started to build up quite a record and really this is the last time I think that the court can look at you and consider and reject a period of imprisonment as an appropriate punishment.”

Sheriff Fleetwood sentenced Henderson, of Seafield Park, Keith, to a community payback order with supervision for three years and an eight-month restriction of liberty order.

He also made Henderson subject to the sex offenders register and ordered him to take part in a sex offender programme.

