Addition of Connor Austin boosts Forres Mechanics ahead of cup quarter-final against Brora Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Addition of Connor Austin boosts Forres Mechanics ahead of cup quarter-final against Brora Rangers

The Can-Cans have signed the midfielder on a one-year deal prior to facing the Cattachs at in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

By Callum Law
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald has added Connor Austin to his squad.
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald has added Connor Austin to his squad.

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald is thrilled to have signed Connor Austin ahead of their GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup quarter-final with Brora Rangers.

The English midfielder, who was with Strathspey Thistle last season, has signed a one-year deal with the Can-Cans and could debut this afternoon at Dudgeon Park.

MacDonald said: “Connor’s a slightly different type of player to what we’ve got in midfield.

“He’s a strong and fit boy, who I see as more of a hard-working defensive midfielder, although I’ve also been impressed with him technically in training.

“I’m delighted to get him in because it’s been a wee while to get things wrapped up.

“He played in one of our pre-season games and then he went back down to London.

“He’s back up now and living in Inverness so it’s all sorted and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do.”

Looking ahead to the tie against Brora, MacDonald added: “I want us to have a good mentality.

Wwe went to Banks o’ Dee as underdogs and performed well in the last round but we’ll need an even better performance again to beat Brora.”

Meanwhile, Brora player-manager Ally MacDonald believes the Cattachs haven’t reached top gear yet this season, but believes it will happen soon.

Brora Rangers player-manager Ally MacDonald, left.

He said: “In general we’ve been in control of a lot of the games we’ve played but we haven’t had the cutting edge to finish teams off as we’d normally do.

“We’re capable of better and that will come. We’ve got ambitions in all the competitions, the league is the main one for us.

“But over the years we’ve had a lot of good moments in cups and they’re also very important and we want more good moments.”

Watch free: Highland League Weekly preview – Who will reach Highland League Cup semi-finals, with trio of league games also scheduled?

More from Highland League

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald has added Connor Austin to his squad.
Inverurie Locos eye cup progression in tricky tie with Brechin City
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald has added Connor Austin to his squad.
Lewis Coull reckons improving Keith can cause Buckie Thistle problems in cup clash
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald has added Connor Austin to his squad.
Watch free: Highland League Weekly preview - Who will reach Highland League Cup semi-finals,…
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald has added Connor Austin to his squad.
Logan Ross says Ross County keeping constant tabs on his progress during Brora Rangers…
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald has added Connor Austin to his squad.
Graeme Rodger celebrates century of Formartine goals - but Daniel Park set for spell…
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald has added Connor Austin to his squad.
Mentality important for Owen Paterson as Strathspey seek improvements
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald has added Connor Austin to his squad.
Allan Hale reckons English recruits will boost Huntly
Rothes FC manager Ross Jack, with physio Brian Neish and assistant manager Jim Walker.
Jim Walker reflects on half a century in football after stepping down as Rothes…
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald has added Connor Austin to his squad.
Andy Reid's absence casts doubt on Inverurie Locos future
2
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald has added Connor Austin to his squad.
Ciaran Young looks to make his mark with Nairn County