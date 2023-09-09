Addition of Connor Austin boosts Forres Mechanics ahead of cup quarter-final against Brora Rangers

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald is thrilled to have signed Connor Austin ahead of their GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup quarter-final with Brora Rangers.

The English midfielder, who was with Strathspey Thistle last season, has signed a one-year deal with the Can-Cans and could debut this afternoon at Dudgeon Park.

MacDonald said: “Connor’s a slightly different type of player to what we’ve got in midfield.

“He’s a strong and fit boy, who I see as more of a hard-working defensive midfielder, although I’ve also been impressed with him technically in training.

“I’m delighted to get him in because it’s been a wee while to get things wrapped up.

“He played in one of our pre-season games and then he went back down to London.

📑✍️ SIGNING NEWS 📑✍️ Forres Mechanics are delighted to announce the signing of ex-Strathspey Thistle FC midfielder Connor Austin on a one year deal. Welcome to Mosset Park Connor 🟤🟡⚽️#monthecans pic.twitter.com/YYz509LG1f — ForresMechanics F.C. (@TheCansOfficial) September 7, 2023

“He’s back up now and living in Inverness so it’s all sorted and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do.”

Looking ahead to the tie against Brora, MacDonald added: “I want us to have a good mentality.

“Wwe went to Banks o’ Dee as underdogs and performed well in the last round but we’ll need an even better performance again to beat Brora.”

Meanwhile, Brora player-manager Ally MacDonald believes the Cattachs haven’t reached top gear yet this season, but believes it will happen soon.

He said: “In general we’ve been in control of a lot of the games we’ve played but we haven’t had the cutting edge to finish teams off as we’d normally do.

“We’re capable of better and that will come. We’ve got ambitions in all the competitions, the league is the main one for us.

“But over the years we’ve had a lot of good moments in cups and they’re also very important and we want more good moments.”