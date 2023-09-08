NHS Grampian partners with Sands to design new facility for bereaved families

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Grampian partners with Sands to design new facility for bereaved families

Aberdeen had Scotland's first dedicated baby loss ward, which opened back in 1993.

By Chris Cromar
People in hard hats and fluorescent jackets standing outside the Baird Family Hospital.
Officials from NHS Grampian and Sands outside the Baird Family Hospital. Image: NHS Grampian.

NHS Grampian has revealed how it has worked with a pregnancy and baby loss charity to design a suite for bereaved families at a new hospital.

The health board is being supported by Sands to design an environment that is comfortable and compassionate during a time of extreme sadness for families, as it creates the Rubislaw Suite at the Baird Family Hospital.

Designed with a discreet entrance and exit for families, people will have the ability to arrive to the suite directly from the lower ground floor car park, via the lift.

An artist's impression of what the Baird Family Hospital will look like. Image:
An artist’s impression of the new Baird Family Hospital.

Project midwife, Jayne Forrest said: “We have worked in partnership with Aberdeen Sands from the early stages of the project in 2015, which has been invaluable.

“The design and function of the suite has been considered in detail and we will have a facility that will be supportive and considerate of the needs of families following the loss of a baby.

“One example of the benefits of partnership working includes the design of the outdoor terraces for each of the two bedrooms. These were designed in response to the wishes of parents to take their babies outside. The terraces each provide a private space that will not be overlooked.

Rubislaw Ward – Scotland’s first dedicated baby loss ward

“The bedrooms have been designed to be comfortable and include a sofa bed, providing overnight accommodation for partners to stay.”

Those involved in the project were told by families it was important to retain the name of the current Rubislaw Ward at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, as it became Scotland’s first dedicated baby loss ward in the 1993.

Mrs Forrest added: “Having worked with Aberdeen Sands over the last eight years, we would like to take the opportunity to express our thanks to them and acknowledge the ongoing work they do to save babies’ lives and support bereaved families.”

Aberdeen Sands chairwoman Fiona Donald and project manager Jayne Forrest. Image: NHS Grampian.

Aberdeen Sands has fundraised to provide enhancements to the facility – including furnishings and art.

The charity is also hosting a community day at Trinity Hall on Aberdeen’s Holburn Street at 10am tomorrow.

Project team members and the Baird artists will be attending to provide project updates and to gather opinions from those attending to inform the art project.

‘Bereaved families come first’

Aberdeen Sands chairwoman, Fiona Donald said: “Working with NHS Grampian on the development of the Rubislaw Suite has ensured that bereaved families come first.

“Collaborating with the project team to make sure there is a discreet entrance to the suite, and working together on the design of the suite, means the suite will provide the best possible experience for bereaved families.

“We look forward to welcoming the project team and the Baird artists to our community day on Saturday to talk more about the project with attendees.”

