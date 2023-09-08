NHS Grampian partners with Sands to design new facility for bereaved families

NHS Grampian has revealed how it has worked with a pregnancy and baby loss charity to design a suite for bereaved families at a new hospital.

The health board is being supported by Sands to design an environment that is comfortable and compassionate during a time of extreme sadness for families, as it creates the Rubislaw Suite at the Baird Family Hospital.

Designed with a discreet entrance and exit for families, people will have the ability to arrive to the suite directly from the lower ground floor car park, via the lift.

Project midwife, Jayne Forrest said: “We have worked in partnership with Aberdeen Sands from the early stages of the project in 2015, which has been invaluable.

“The design and function of the suite has been considered in detail and we will have a facility that will be supportive and considerate of the needs of families following the loss of a baby.

“One example of the benefits of partnership working includes the design of the outdoor terraces for each of the two bedrooms. These were designed in response to the wishes of parents to take their babies outside. The terraces each provide a private space that will not be overlooked.

Rubislaw Ward – Scotland’s first dedicated baby loss ward

“The bedrooms have been designed to be comfortable and include a sofa bed, providing overnight accommodation for partners to stay.”

Those involved in the project were told by families it was important to retain the name of the current Rubislaw Ward at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, as it became Scotland’s first dedicated baby loss ward in the 1993.

Mrs Forrest added: “Having worked with Aberdeen Sands over the last eight years, we would like to take the opportunity to express our thanks to them and acknowledge the ongoing work they do to save babies’ lives and support bereaved families.”

Aberdeen Sands has fundraised to provide enhancements to the facility – including furnishings and art.

The charity is also hosting a community day at Trinity Hall on Aberdeen’s Holburn Street at 10am tomorrow.

Project team members and the Baird artists will be attending to provide project updates and to gather opinions from those attending to inform the art project.

‘Bereaved families come first’

Aberdeen Sands chairwoman, Fiona Donald said: “Working with NHS Grampian on the development of the Rubislaw Suite has ensured that bereaved families come first.

“Collaborating with the project team to make sure there is a discreet entrance to the suite, and working together on the design of the suite, means the suite will provide the best possible experience for bereaved families.

“We look forward to welcoming the project team and the Baird artists to our community day on Saturday to talk more about the project with attendees.”