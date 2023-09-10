Firefighters tackle fire near Banchory

Firefighters have been working through the night to extinguish a fire near Banchory.

Fire crews were called to the hamlet of Durris in the early hours of this morning.

Four teams from Banchory and Altens were tasked to the scene, five miles east of Banchory, after the alarm was raised at around 12.45am.

Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue are in attendance regarding an ongoing fire in the Durris area of Banchory…. Posted by Police Scotland North East on Saturday, 9 September 2023

Crews have been working tirelessly to extinguish the flames and prevent it spreading.

Police closed the B9077 Aberdeen to Banchory road, at its junction with the B979 and the A957, due to the volume of smoke in the area.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area as firefighters remain at the scene.

More as we get it.