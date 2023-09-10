Gallery: Families enjoy unseasonably sunny day in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Families enjoy unseasonably sunny day in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Temperatures reached as high as 22C in the north-east on Sunday.

Ethan Varday, 7 enjoying the weather at Aberdeen Beach. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Ethan Varday, 7 enjoying the weather at Aberdeen Beach. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Ellie Milne & Katherine Ferries

Families in Aberdeen have taken full advantage of what may be the final days of warm weather this year.

The boardwalk at Aberdeen Beach was packed with people catching some rays on Sunday morning as temperatures rose above 20C.

Children and adults enjoyed some paddle boarding and swimming in the North Sea, while along the River Dee, even more people were spotted taking to the water to cool down.

Others decided to keep their feet on dry land with a sweet ice cream treat.

Union Terrace Gardens was another popular spot on this sunny day with a number of people seen sunbathing and lounging with a book on the grass.

The warm weather is expected to stick around in the north-east into the evening with a warning also in place for thunderstorms.

Our photographers captured some smiling faces out and about enjoying the sunshine. 

Friends enjoy the warm September weather in Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Warm temperatures in Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Caitlin and Abigail Emslie enjoying the cool water in the River Dee, Banchory. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Friends enjoy cooling drinks in the warm temperatures at Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A good laugh in the sunshine. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
People enjoying the sunshine and warm temperatures in Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Steven and Sheree Devlon enjoying the sunshine on the banks of the River Dee in Banchory with their children Kyle and Finn. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Robert and Amelia cool off in the River Dee, Banchory. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Sunny snoozes in Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Phyllis, Roseanne and Merlyn enjoying some golf in a sunny Banchory. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Our photographer caught our Press and Journal Reporter Rosemary Lowne having a cool dip with her partner Andrew Williams at Aberdeen Beach. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Sunshine looks great in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Splish splash, Sisters Sadie, 6, and Emmie Lorrie, 10. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
You know it’s finally summer when you can get on a paddleboard. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A warm day for paddle boarding. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Families enjoying the weather at Aberdeen Beach. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A lovely walk at Aberdeen Beach. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Friends enjoy a swim in sea. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Paddle Boarding out on the sea at Aberdeen Beach. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The sea was warm for a wild swim. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The boardwalk was packed with people catching some rays on Sunday morning as temperatures reached 21C. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
September sunshine keeping these three happy. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
It’s great having the Union Terrace Grass open again, perfect city location for the sunshine and warm temperatures.<br />Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
People enjoying a coffee outside making the most of the September sunshine. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
People enjoying the sunshine and warm temperatures in Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Ethan Varday, 7 having a paddle.  Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

For more of the best photo and video content from the north-east follow us on Instagram. @eveningexpress

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a £6.7 million fine and a 150mph speeder
Mukitur Rahman who has been in Aberdeen Sheriff Court for robbing children in Aberdeen
Pair jailed for robbing youngsters to fund drug addiction
Cowdray Club staff were celebrating their five-star inspection. Image: Renaissance Care / Big Partnership
Aberdeen care home receives 'glowing' report for helping residents 'get the most out of…
Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 84, reported missing from Aberdeen traced
SeaFest Peterhead is a new seafood festival. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gallery: All of the best photos from the first SeaFest Peterhead
Yellow weather warning for thunderstorm issued across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.
Thunderstorm weather warning issued for Grampian as temperatures reach 20C
A police car and a fire engine can be seen parked up at the scene.
Firefighters tackle fire on South Deeside Road
An artist's impression of what the Aberdeen Rapid Transit project could look like on Union Street, under ambitious plans. Image: Nestrans
Bus gates just the beginning with 'war on motorists' to bring Aberdeen roads revolution…
8
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Road rage cyclist in court for punching Mercedes driver
Where it all started...the site of the first Offshore Scotland show near Aberdeen University. 19 March 1973. Image: DC Thomson
Gallery: Decades of delegates and displays at Offshore Europe