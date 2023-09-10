Gallery: Families enjoy unseasonably sunny day in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Families in Aberdeen have taken full advantage of what may be the final days of warm weather this year.

The boardwalk at Aberdeen Beach was packed with people catching some rays on Sunday morning as temperatures rose above 20C.

Children and adults enjoyed some paddle boarding and swimming in the North Sea, while along the River Dee, even more people were spotted taking to the water to cool down.

Others decided to keep their feet on dry land with a sweet ice cream treat.

Union Terrace Gardens was another popular spot on this sunny day with a number of people seen sunbathing and lounging with a book on the grass.

The warm weather is expected to stick around in the north-east into the evening with a warning also in place for thunderstorms.

Our photographers captured some smiling faces out and about enjoying the sunshine.

