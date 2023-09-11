Aberdeen beach playpark plans progress as council learns how hundreds of kids shaped design

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen beach playpark plans progress as council learns how hundreds of kids shaped design

Children were asked to share their thoughts on the proposed masterplan and come up with their own ideas for the waterfront.

By Denny Andonova
Aberdeen beach masterplan design
The designs were put to councillors in a major update on the beach masterplan. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

The first phase of multi-million-pound plans to breathe new life into Aberdeen’s waterfront has been voted through.

During crunch talks over the future of the city, councillors were shown the latest designs of how the beach could look like following the ambitious revamp.

An interactive video took the chamber on a journey through the envisioned play area, events field and amphitheater – which would be the first to be built.

And they were briefed on how the futuristic designs for the overhaul came from the creative imagination of hundreds of Aberdonian children.

Under the proposals, the beach park will include a wheelchair accessible sports and games zone. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Keppie Design.

Youngsters were asked to share their own ideas through a range of workshops, and come up with models of what they want to see in a regenerated beachfront.

Some of the efforts, involving cardboard structures and rolls of sellotape, resembled a big Blue Peter project.

And their vision is now poised to become reality…

What’s included in phase one?

Council chiefs have approved the first phase of the beach masterplan, priced at £48 million.

This will include an amphitheater fit for about 400 spectators, an events field and a futuristic playground for children – called the Rope Factory.

Design images released earlier this month revealed two additional buildings – an information hub and a “gateway” entrance – will also be erected.

The new gateway building would be erected on the Beach Boulevard to “enhance the sense of arrival” for visitors to area. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Keppie Design.

Papers outlining the first phase of the project put particular focus on making the revamped waterfront “easily accessible for people of all abilities”.

So one of the council’s first moves will be upgrading walkways and cycling lanes in the area to form a “pedestrian spine” between the different zones.

There are plans for two car parks, specifically designed for blue badge holders, as well.

How did children get involved in the beach masterplan?

All of the beach masterplan designs have been shaped by Aberdeen youngsters, who have been heavily involved in events and workshops over the last 18 months.

Planning officer Claire McArthur told councillors this is the first time Aberdeen City Council has embarked on such a large-scale consultation with young people.

Council architects have officially submitted designs for the beach masterplan earlier this month. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Keppie Design.

Children from across the city were asked to share their honest feedback on the initial blueprints, and suggest their own ideas about how the beach should look like.

A group of six pupils, aged 10 to 15, even took a trip to Regensburg, Germany, to draw inspiration from the medieval Bavarian city, listed by Unesco World Heritage.

After visiting playgrounds and parks at the Bavarian city, their designs played an instrumental part in the final blueprints for the Rope Factory.

Image: Aberdeen City Council/Keppie Design.

Ms McArthur added: “We’ve really managed to capture the hearts and minds of these young people.

“Because the beach is such a fantastic resort for all – not just for those in the immediate community – it has been important to engage with children across the city.

“We’ve taken significant engagement – which is more than what we would normally do for such projects. But given the scale of it, we thought it was important.”

This shows a proposed picnic area, sheltered by canopy to suit all types of weather. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Keppie Design.

What did the children say?

Youngsters mainly raised issues around overall safety at the beach front, and the lack of quiet spaces and good changing facilities.

They also called for better play equipment, suitable for children of all abilities, and for more picnic spaces.

This birds eye illustration shows the scale of the beach masterplan. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Keppie Design.

Other points that emerged from their feedback included the need for:

  • Adequate changing facilities in size and number
  • Extended opening times to allow visits when quieter
  • Wheelchair accessibility through paths and to play activities – but also seating and picnic benches and the beach
  • Sensory play and water play
  • Play equipment big enough for large children (and adults!)
The future of Aberdeen

