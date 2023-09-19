Man who died in Croy crash named as Aberdeen Greens member Peter Kennedy

A man who died following a crash near the Highland village of Croy at the weekend has been named as Aberdeen Greens member, Peter Kennedy.

Mr Kennedy, 56, died on Sunday night after a car crash along the B9091 Croy to Nairn road.

He was an active member of the Aberdeen Green Party, and had ran for local government elections in 2021 and 2022.

He previously also worked for Aberdeenshire Council.

A post to social media by Guy Ingerson and Louise McCafferty, co-conveners of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire Greens paid tribute to Mr Kennedy.

It read: “We regret to inform members of the loss of our friend and colleague, Peter Kennedy, who died in a car accident yesterday.

Greens say ‘many will feel his loss greatly’

“As well as serving in a number of roles across our party, Peter previously worked for Aberdeenshire Council and was part of many clubs, associations, organisations, and movements, both locally and across Scotland.

“His life has touched many, and his dedication to environmental and social justice has been extensive. He was a friend.

“Many will feel his loss greatly today. Our thoughts go out to his loved ones at this difficult time.”

Social media users paid tribute to Mr Kennedy including SNP MSP Kevin Stewart who commented: “Sad to hear. Condolences to all Peter’s friends and family.”

SNP Peterhead also wrote: “Our condolences to Peter’s friends and family.”

Fraser Gow wrote: “Peter was always so kind and welcoming, he will be missed.”

Police are investigating the events leading up to the crash and are requesting motorists review dashcam footage.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald said: “Our thoughts remain with Peter’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Our investigation to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to us to come forward.

“If you can help please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0921 of Sunday, September 17.”