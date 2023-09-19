Man who died in Croy crash named as Aberdeen Greens member Peter Kennedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man who died in Croy crash named as Aberdeen Greens member Peter Kennedy

Peter Kennedy ran in the last two local elections in Aberdeen and was known as "kind and welcoming" to many who knew him.

By Ross Hempseed
Peter Kennedy named as man who died near Croy at the weekend.
Peter Kennedy named as man who died near Croy at the weekend. Image: Facebook.

A man who died following a crash near the Highland village of Croy at the weekend has been named as Aberdeen Greens member, Peter Kennedy.

Mr Kennedy, 56, died on Sunday night after a car crash along the B9091 Croy to Nairn road.

He was an active member of the Aberdeen Green Party, and had ran for local government elections in 2021 and 2022.

He previously also worked for Aberdeenshire Council.

A post to social media by Guy Ingerson and Louise McCafferty, co-conveners of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire Greens paid tribute to Mr Kennedy.

It read: “We regret to inform members of the loss of our friend and colleague, Peter Kennedy, who died in a car accident yesterday.

Greens say ‘many will feel his loss greatly’

“As well as serving in a number of roles across our party, Peter previously worked for Aberdeenshire Council and was part of many clubs, associations, organisations, and movements, both locally and across Scotland.

“His life has touched many, and his dedication to environmental and social justice has been extensive. He was a friend.

“Many will feel his loss greatly today. Our thoughts go out to his loved ones at this difficult time.”

Social media users paid tribute to Mr Kennedy including SNP MSP Kevin Stewart who commented: “Sad to hear. Condolences to all Peter’s friends and family.”

SNP Peterhead also wrote: “Our condolences to Peter’s friends and family.”

Fraser Gow wrote: “Peter was always so kind and welcoming, he will be missed.”

Police are investigating the events leading up to the crash and are requesting motorists review dashcam footage.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald said: “Our thoughts remain with Peter’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Our investigation to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to us to come forward.

“If you can help please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0921 of Sunday, September 17.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen nightclub Prohibition and a photo of David Edwards
Violent offshore worker warned he's 'testing' court's patience and risks being jailed
l-r Osprey board apprentices Lauren Allan, of Barrett Developments, and Niamh Johnston, of Brodies, with Oprey CEO Stacy Angus.
Find out why Osprey Housing's boardroom team is getting younger
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Gardener stopped with almost 10kg of vacuum-packed cannabis in car boot
Global Wind Projects' new Liebherr LG1750 crane.
Aberdeen firm plans Irish expansion after netting wind farm deals worth about £8.6 million
A white car turning right onto Rosemount Viaduct from Union Terrace and a closeup of the sign banning the right turn.
We counted dozens of drivers risking £100 fine in latest controversial Aberdeen roads change
3
The auctioneer for the evening was Charles Hanson.
Over £200,000 raised in Clan's Big Hop Trail auction: Here's what each of the…
Motocross jumper at P&J Live.
Arenacross British Championship to make return to P&J Live in January
Michael Wood is arrested and pepper-sprayed by police outside Sainsbury's on George Street, Aberdeen. Image: X/@F_Mac14
'Tastes like JD': pepper-sprayed man in viral video jailed for spitting in police officer's…
Library protestors outside Aberdeen Town House, alongside the faulty consultation QR code. Image: Darrell Benns/Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson
QR codes that don't work blight bungling council's reluctant rollout of library closures survey
Greig Dow was found with thousands of indecent images and videos of children. Image: DC Thomson.
Paedophile secretly video recorded young girls in Aberdeen city centre