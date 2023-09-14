Scottish Water teams distribute bottled water to over 1,000 homes in Outer Hebrides as warning remains in place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Water teams distribute bottled water to over 1,000 homes in Outer Hebrides as warning remains in place

Over 1,000 homes and businesses in Benbecula and the northern part of South Uist have been affected by the water quality warning.

By Shanay Taylor
Scottish Water has distributed bottled water to over 1,000 homes as warning remains in place. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Homes across Benbecula and South Uist are having bottled water delivered to them after being advised to stop using tap water.

Scottish Water issued the alert yesterday after residents reported a strange odour and oily taste in their water.

Those in affected areas have been urged to stop using their tap water for drinking, cooking, washing and boiling until further notice.

What can residents do in the meantime?

Scottish Water has been working through the night to distribute bottled water to over 1,000 homes and businesses in Benbecula and the northern parts of South Uist.

Pop-up water tanks have also been deployed in several areas. You can find a list of where these are located below:

  • Balivanich Community Hall (HS7 5LQ)
  • Old Balivanich School (HS7 5LS)
  • Liniclate Community School (HS7 5PJ)
  • 6 Dun Mor, West Gerinish (HS8 5RW)

People should take their own suitable containers to collect water from the tanks.

Stock image of tap.
When collecting water, residents should open the tap on the front of the tank, then fill their containers – people are advised to bring their own – and close the tap.

Any water taken must then be boiled before use and should be used within 48 hours.

Some residents have also received a home delivery of bottled water though the night, prior to a collection point for additional supplies of water being set up at the Old Balivanich School.

Another door-to-door distribution of water can be expected again tonight, alongside a letter with a further update for affected customers.

Work has begun to flush local water

Scottish Water said the source of the issue was traced yesterday to a fuel leak from a generator that provides a back-up power supply for a pumping station at Loch Eilean Iain.

It has been isolated and work has begun to flush the local water network.

Water samples are also being taken for analysis at Scottish Water’s specialist laboratories.

Scottish Water is liaising closely with the Consultant in Public Health Medicine at NHS Western Isles about the recovery effort.

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “We have mobilised a full incident response team in order to support our customers and restore normal service via the water network as soon as we can be confident that the islands’ drinking water is meeting its normal high standard.

Bottled water
“We would like to acknowledge the enormous assistance we have already had from our island-based contractors, our other emergency response partners and the local community.

“Additional specialist resources have been brought on to the island and further Scottish Water staff and contractors will arrive today.

“We have been able to supplement normal supplies of bottled water on the island – and are making arrangements to continue for as long as is required. Pop-up water tanks will also continue to be maintained and replenished.

“We would like to apologise to customers for the significant inconvenience that we know the need for these measures will be causing.

“Our focus is on providing as much support as we can, while we work to restore normal service as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Residents still smell odour from water

One person impacted by the water quality in Benbecula said how she initially panicked when she was informed of the alert.

She said: “You initially panic and think about how you are going to do everything, as you really do depend on water.

“I put the tap on not long ago and I could still smell the odour coming from the tap.

“My auntie actually started to wonder if something was wrong yesterday, before we found out, as her dog hadn’t touched his water bowl.

“We are jut taking each day as it comes and hope it is resolved soon. But, they have been really good with issuing updates online.”

The company said they will continue to provide regular updates on their website and by distributing notices in the affected area.

Anyone in need of additional support can sign up to their priority services register by calling their helpline 0800 077 8778.

