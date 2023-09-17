Teen avoids prison after he recorded sex with 15-year-old girl and put it on Snapchat

A teenager who recorded a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl before uploading it to Snapchat has avoided a prison sentence.

Stuart Gerrard, 19, was back in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today after he admitted to recording the girl on his mobile phone as the pair had consensual sex last year.

His young victim only discovered the existence of the audio recording and that it had been uploaded on social media when Gerrard told her: “I can ruin your life with one video”.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart said on Friday that when Gerrard and the girl sex at a friend’s house, unknown to her, he had placed his phone next to the bed.

Gerrard, who was 17 at the time of the incident, then went on to call the girl a “slag” and “whore”.

‘I can ruin your life with one video’

He then told her he could “ruin your life with one video”, adding: “go look at my story” on Snapchat.

The girl and her cousin then went through Gerrard’s Snapchat profile until they found a video recording with a black screen.

“The sound was two people having sexual intercourse,” Ms Stewart said.

“The complainer identified herself from the video.”

The girl then told her mum about what happened and the police were contacted.

Another incident was also recounted by the fiscal depute in which Gerrard assaulted the girl by throwing a phone at her face on February 26 2022.

“The complainer was at her cousin’s home address and they were all socialising and consuming alcohol,” she said.

‘The accused demanded to see her phone’

“She was watching a Snapchat story involving a male on her phone when the accused angrily said: ‘Who’s that?’

“She advised that she was merely looking at someone’s Snapchat story.

“The accused demanded to see her phone, which she refused.”

Ms Martin said Gerrard then handed her his phone but she handed it back.

“The accused then shouted ‘have it!’ and threw his phone in the direction of the complainer causing the phone to strike her on the head,” she said.

“Her lip was cut as a result. The accused later apologised for his actions.”

On another occasion, Ms Stewart stated that Gerrard called 999 on the February 14 last year where he told the call handler that he was “feeling that he wanted to jump out the window”.

However, when police attended Gerrard threw a Buckfast bottle at constables from a second-story window which smashed on the street below.

As they tried to arrest him, Gerrard lashed out, biting one officer and kicking another.

Once in police custody and en route to Kittybrewster Police Station, Gerrard called both officers “f****ts”, which they regarded as a homophobic slur.

Gerrard pleaded guilty to one charge of engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive to the girls and recording a sexual encounter with her.

He also admitted one charge of recklessly throwing a glass bottle at police with utter disregard for consequences, two charges of assault and a charge of behaving in an abusive manner by uttering homophobic remarks.

He went off the rails

His defence solicitor, Lisa Reilly, told the court that Gerrard “absolutely regrets his behaviour and had been struggling with a family death at the time”.

“There have been undiagnosed issues going on but hopefully now he is in a better place and can now lead a pro-social life,” she said.

“He totally accepts he went off the rails.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Margaret Hodge made Gerrard, of Meikle Colp, Turriff, subject to a community payback order with supervision for two years and ordered him to take part in a domestic abuse programme.

She also ordered Gerrard to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and made him subject to the non-harassment order, meaning he cannot approach the 15-year-old girl for two years.

