Teen avoids prison after he recorded sex with 15-year-old girl and put it on Snapchat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Teen avoids prison after he recorded sex with 15-year-old girl and put it on Snapchat

When Stuart Gerrard and the girl had sex at a friend’s house, unknown to her he had placed his phone next to the bed.

By David McPhee
Stuart Gerrard admitted a string of charges at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Stuart Gerrard admitted a string of charges at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

A teenager who recorded a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl before uploading it to Snapchat has avoided a prison sentence.

Stuart Gerrard, 19, was back in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today after he  admitted to recording the girl on his mobile phone as the pair had consensual sex last year.

His young victim only discovered the existence of the audio recording and that it had been uploaded on social media when Gerrard told her: “I can ruin your life with one video”.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart said on Friday that when Gerrard and the girl sex at a friend’s house, unknown to her, he had placed his phone next to the bed.

Gerrard, who was 17 at the time of the incident, then went on to call the girl a “slag” and “whore”.

‘I can ruin your life with one video’

He then told her he could “ruin your life with one video”, adding: “go look at my story” on Snapchat.

The girl and her cousin then went through Gerrard’s Snapchat profile until they found a video recording with a black screen.

“The sound was two people having sexual intercourse,” Ms Stewart said.

“The complainer identified herself from the video.”

The girl then told her mum about what happened and the police were contacted.

Another incident was also recounted by the fiscal depute in which Gerrard assaulted the girl by throwing a phone at her face on February 26 2022.

“The complainer was at her cousin’s home address and they were all socialising and consuming alcohol,” she said.

‘The accused demanded to see her phone’

“She was watching a Snapchat story involving a male on her phone when the accused angrily said: ‘Who’s that?’

“She advised that she was merely looking at someone’s Snapchat story.

“The accused demanded to see her phone, which she refused.”

Ms Martin said Gerrard then handed her his phone but she handed it back.

“The accused then shouted ‘have it!’ and threw his phone in the direction of the complainer causing the phone to strike her on the head,” she said.

“Her lip was cut as a result. The accused later apologised for his actions.”

Stuart Gerrard threw a bottle of Buckfast from a second-story window. Image: DC Thomson.

On another occasion, Ms Stewart stated that Gerrard called 999 on the February 14 last year where he told the call handler that he was “feeling that he wanted to jump out the window”.

However, when police attended Gerrard threw a Buckfast bottle at constables from a second-story window which smashed on the street below.

As they tried to arrest him, Gerrard lashed out, biting one officer and kicking another.

Once in police custody and en route to Kittybrewster Police Station, Gerrard called both officers “f****ts”, which they regarded as a homophobic slur.

Gerrard pleaded guilty to one charge of engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive to the girls and recording a sexual encounter with her.

He also admitted one charge of recklessly throwing a glass bottle at police with utter disregard for consequences, two charges of assault and a charge of behaving in an abusive manner by uttering homophobic remarks.

He went off the rails

His defence solicitor, Lisa Reilly, told the court that Gerrard “absolutely regrets his behaviour and had been struggling with a family death at the time”.

“There have been undiagnosed issues going on but hopefully now he is in a better place and can now lead a pro-social life,” she said.

“He totally accepts he went off the rails.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Margaret Hodge made Gerrard, of Meikle Colp, Turriff, subject to a community payback order with supervision for two years and ordered him to take part in a domestic abuse programme.

She also ordered Gerrard to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and made him subject to the non-harassment order, meaning he cannot approach the 15-year-old girl for two years.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Part of John Street has been taped off.
Part of Aberdeen city centre street taped off by police
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – dog abusers, a school dance groper and a Snapchat predator
Olivia Lucking (far left) starring alongside Morven Christie in Payback.
Aberdeen schoolgirl, nine, lands role in new ITV drama Payback alongside Peterhead actor Peter…
This may look like a beach seen, but it's actually Robert Gordon's College schoolboys filling sandbags in the harbour area on September 4 just after war was declared. The North of Scotland Orkney and Shetland Steamship Co steamship St Sunniva is in the background. Image: DC Thomson
Gallery: Memories of September days in and around Aberdeen since 1939
£48m plans for Aberdeen beach have progressed, while city chiefs urge "caution" over big-ticket items. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Are huge projects at risk as Aberdeen's multi-million-pound masterplan 'becomes as fanciful as a…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
'Stressed' driver caught while more than three times the cannabis limit
Samantha Wood's daughter with her XL bully.
Aberdeen mum says XL Bully is 'so gentle' with her nine-month-old daughter as she…
Ellie Panton with some of the smaller hares.
Gallery: Hop on down to Clan's Big Hop Trail Farewell Weekend in Aberdeen
Car crashes into traffic lights in Aberdeen.
Man charged after car crashes into traffic lights on Aberdeen street
Denburn Medical Centre in 2015. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Newburn Medical Practice to move premises as old building 'no longer suitable'