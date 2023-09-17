Formartine top Highland League with Clach win; Fraserburgh defeat Wick

Formartine United went to the top of the Breedon Highland League table with a 5-0 win against Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park.

Graeme Rodger put the Pitmedden side ahead early on before Adam Emslie doubled the lead just after the hour mark following good build-up play from Jake Stewart and Paul Campbell.

Rodger netted his second, and Formartine’s third, soon after from Matthew McLean’s cross.

Substitute Julian Wade bagged a brace in the closing stages, one coming from a Campbell flick on, and the other from Ryan Spink’s pass.

United manager Stuart Anderson said: “We were very happy, it was a good performance and there’s no complaints with anybody.

“The boys who came off the bench contributed as well so it was a good day all-round for us.

“It’s pleasing that there are goals spread around the team and hopefully that continues.

“The results recently have been pleasing, but in terms of performance I think we’ve done well even when we haven’t got results.”

Clach are still without a win this season and have conceded 32 goals in their last six games in all competitions.

Lilywhites boss Jordan MacDonald said: “We gifted the game away really, the goals we lost were from our basic mistakes.

“I always defend the players, but when they’re not doing the basics all over the pitch it becomes really difficult to win games and you can’t do it against teams like Formartine.

“It’s gone beyond bad habits now, it’s absolutely ridiculous what some of them are doing.

“We’re not going to change the way we play and I believe in the players, but they’ve got to start believing in themselves.”

Wick Academy 0-3 Fraserburgh

Fraserburgh made it seven wins out of eight in all competitions this season by beating Wick Academy 3-0 at Harmsworth Park.

Ryan Sargent, Logan Watt and Paul Young got the goals and Broch boss Mark Cowie was chuffed to leave Caithness with three points.

He said: “I’m delighted with the win and to keep a clean sheet, I’ve wanted us to keep more clean sheets.

“We’ve got good options going forward, Scott Barbour and Sean Butcher didn’t score, but other boys stepped up.

“Logan’s got a great knack of scoring goals, Ryan has been a wee bit frustrated so it was good for him to score from open play and Paul should score more goals, but that’s him off and running again.”

The visitors struck in the sixth minute when Ryan Cowie’s corner broke for Sargent, who smashed home from close range.

Midway through the first period Watt doubled the advantage with a fine finish from Scott Barbour’s lay-off.

Young made it three with a rising drive after Sean Butcher flicked on a long throw-in.

Three minutes shy of the interval referee Joel Kennedy awarded the Scorries a penalty when Gordon MacNab went down under goalkeeper Joe Barbour’s challenge.

However, MacNab blazed over from the spot. In the closing stages Academy defender Alan Hughes was sent off for felling Sargent as he went through on goal.

Wick player-manager Gary Manson said: “It’s symptomatic of where we are at the minute, the goals we conceded were very sloppy.

“We’re gifting teams chances, we tweaked things at half-time and we were better in the second half as we tightened things up.

“If you’re looking for positives, which you have to try to do, then it’s the second half when we showed a bit of a reaction.”