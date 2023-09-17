Formartine top Highland League with Clach win; Fraserburgh defeat Wick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Formartine top Highland League with Clach win; Fraserburgh defeat Wick

United triumphed 5-0 against the Lilywhites at Grant Street Park while the Broch prevailed 3-0 against the Scorries at Harmsworth Park.

By Reporter
Graeme Rodger scored twice in Formartine United's Highland League win against Clachnacuddin
Graeme Rodger scored twice in Formartine United's Highland League win against Clachnacuddin

Formartine United went to the top of the Breedon Highland League table with a 5-0 win against Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park.

Graeme Rodger put the Pitmedden side ahead early on before Adam Emslie doubled the lead just after the hour mark following good build-up play from Jake Stewart and Paul Campbell.

Rodger netted his second, and Formartine’s third, soon after from Matthew McLean’s cross.

Substitute Julian Wade bagged a brace in the closing stages, one coming from a Campbell flick on, and the other from Ryan Spink’s pass.

United manager Stuart Anderson said: “We were very happy, it was a good performance and there’s no complaints with anybody.

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson was pleased with their performance against Clach

“The boys who came off the bench contributed as well so it was a good day all-round for us.

“It’s pleasing that there are goals spread around the team and hopefully that continues.

“The results recently have been pleasing, but in terms of performance I think we’ve done well even when we haven’t got results.”

Clach are still without a win this season and have conceded 32 goals in their last six games in all competitions.

Lilywhites boss Jordan MacDonald said: “We gifted the game away really, the goals we lost were from our basic mistakes.

“I always defend the players, but when they’re not doing the basics all over the pitch it becomes really difficult to win games and you can’t do it against teams like Formartine.

“It’s gone beyond bad habits now, it’s absolutely ridiculous what some of them are doing.

“We’re not going to change the way we play and I believe in the players, but they’ve got to start believing in themselves.”

Wick Academy 0-3 Fraserburgh

Fraserburgh made it seven wins out of eight in all competitions this season by beating Wick Academy 3-0 at Harmsworth Park.

Ryan Sargent, Logan Watt and Paul Young got the goals and Broch boss Mark Cowie was chuffed to leave Caithness with three points.

He said: “I’m delighted with the win and to keep a clean sheet, I’ve wanted us to keep more clean sheets.

“We’ve got good options going forward, Scott Barbour and Sean Butcher didn’t score, but other boys stepped up.

“Logan’s got a great knack of scoring goals, Ryan has been a wee bit frustrated so it was good for him to score from open play and Paul should score more goals, but that’s him off and running again.”

The visitors struck in the sixth minute when Ryan Cowie’s corner broke for Sargent, who smashed home from close range.

Midway through the first period Watt doubled the advantage with a fine finish from Scott Barbour’s lay-off.

Young made it three with a rising drive after Sean Butcher flicked on a long throw-in.

Three minutes shy of the interval referee Joel Kennedy awarded the Scorries a penalty when Gordon MacNab went down under goalkeeper Joe Barbour’s challenge.

However, MacNab blazed over from the spot. In the closing stages Academy defender Alan Hughes was sent off for felling Sargent as he went through on goal.

Wick player-manager Gary Manson was disappointed with their defending against Fraserburgh

Wick player-manager Gary Manson said: “It’s symptomatic of where we are at the minute, the goals we conceded were very sloppy.

“We’re gifting teams chances, we tweaked things at half-time and we were better in the second half as we tightened things up.

“If you’re looking for positives, which you have to try to do, then it’s the second half when we showed a bit of a reaction.”

More from Highland League

Graeme Rodger scored twice in Formartine United's Highland League win against Clachnacuddin
Huntly hit Deveronvale for six; Brora Rangers run out narrow winners at Keith
Graeme Rodger scored twice in Formartine United's Highland League win against Clachnacuddin
Nairn County make it five wins on the spin; Turriff United go sixth with…
Graeme Rodger scored twice in Formartine United's Highland League win against Clachnacuddin
Banks o' Dee inflict first defeat of the season on Buckie Thistle; Brechin City…
Graeme Rodger scored twice in Formartine United's Highland League win against Clachnacuddin
Ross Jack finds it a hard watch as Rothes beat Lossiemouth
Graeme Rodger scored twice in Formartine United's Highland League win against Clachnacuddin
Highland League: Rothes edge past Lossiemouth
Graeme Rodger scored twice in Formartine United's Highland League win against Clachnacuddin
Wick Academy look to tighten up for visit of Fraserburgh
Graeme Rodger scored twice in Formartine United's Highland League win against Clachnacuddin
Ross Morrison reckons team spirit can propel Lossiemouth to first win when they tackle…
Graeme Rodger scored twice in Formartine United's Highland League win against Clachnacuddin
Banks o' Dee and Buckie Thistle bid to continue unbeaten Highland League starts
Brora Rangers Max Ewan in action.
GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup: Brora Rangers and Brechin City get semi-final home…
Graeme Rodger scored twice in Formartine United's Highland League win against Clachnacuddin
Watch free: Highland League Weekly preview - Build-up to camera games and another chance…