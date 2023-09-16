‘Totally unacceptable’ behaviour by pupils at Robert Gordon’s College leaves four-year-old boy in tears

An incident at Union Terrace Gardens involving pupils from the nearby Robert Gordon’s College has prompted the school to open an investigation.

It comes after a complaint was made by a concerned parent after teens upset their four-year-old son by vandalising the slide at UTG.

Ever since the reopening of the city centre greenspace, the slide has been used by many people, mostly excitable kids.

However, on Friday one parent was left angry after teens poured juice and sauce down the slide, making it useable and condemning their behaviour as “totally unacceptable”.

The parent took to social media, writing: “Today at Union Terrace Gardens students from Robert Gordon College on their lunch break threw a juice bottle down the slide after my four-year-old son, then proceeded to throw a tub of garlic sauce down that burst covering the bottom of the slide, after this my four-year-old boy was crying in front of the group of students from the school as they the poured some sort of red/chilli sauce all around the top of the slide.

“When I went to confront the students they ran away. I shouted for them to clean the slide or I would contact the school, but they ignored me.

The incident left a four-year-old boy in tears

“They were approximately 13 years old, reducing a wee four-year-old boy to tears is unacceptable and so was their behaviour.”

The parent contacted the school to report the incident, however, they couldn’t identify the group as they had been given incorrect information from another group of teens.

While saying the school had been “brilliant” in helping in the matter, there was little else they could do, so the parent shared the story on Facebook, hoping someone could provide information.

Social media users were quick to side with the parent, with most saying the behaviour was “shocking” and “disgusting” and praising the parent for their “calm” approach to the situation.

The incident is not an isolated one, as there have been reports of unruly teens behaving badly at UTG since it reopened.

In January, nearby CCTV cameras caught a gang of youths fighting in the park.

The school is investigating the incident

However, Robert Gordon’s College did announce they were investigating the incident.

The school commented on the original post: “Robert Gordon’s College is aware and senior managers have met with the member of the public who reported this to the school.

“This is being investigated and will be addressed. This is not acceptable behaviour for any pupil of Robert Gordon’s College.”