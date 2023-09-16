‘Totally unacceptable’ behaviour by pupils at Robert Gordon’s College leaves four-year-old boy in tears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Totally unacceptable’ behaviour by pupils at Robert Gordon’s College leaves four-year-old boy in tears

Teens allegedly from the school threw juice and garlic sauce down the slide at Union Terrace Gardens on Friday.

By Ross Hempseed
The slide at UTG. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

An incident at Union Terrace Gardens involving pupils from the nearby Robert Gordon’s College has prompted the school to open an investigation.

It comes after a complaint was made by a concerned parent after teens upset their four-year-old son by vandalising the slide at UTG.

Ever since the reopening of the city centre greenspace, the slide has been used by many people, mostly excitable kids.

However, on Friday one parent was left angry after teens poured juice and sauce down the slide, making it useable and condemning their behaviour as “totally unacceptable”.

The parent took to social media, writing: “Today at Union Terrace Gardens students from Robert Gordon College on their lunch break threw a juice bottle down the slide after my four-year-old son, then proceeded to throw a tub of garlic sauce down that burst covering the bottom of the slide, after this my four-year-old boy was crying in front of the group of students from the school as they the poured some sort of red/chilli sauce all around the top of the slide.

“When I went to confront the students they ran away. I shouted for them to clean the slide or I would contact the school, but they ignored me.

The incident left a four-year-old boy in tears

“They were approximately 13 years old, reducing a wee four-year-old boy to tears is unacceptable and so was their behaviour.”

The parent contacted the school to report the incident, however, they couldn’t identify the group as they had been given incorrect information from another group of teens.

While saying the school had been “brilliant” in helping in the matter, there was little else they could do, so the parent shared the story on Facebook, hoping someone could provide information.

Union Terrace Gardens, Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Social media users were quick to side with the parent, with most saying the behaviour was “shocking” and “disgusting” and praising the parent for their “calm” approach to the situation.

The incident is not an isolated one, as there have been reports of unruly teens behaving badly at UTG since it reopened.

In January, nearby CCTV cameras caught a gang of youths fighting in the park.

The school is investigating the incident

However, Robert Gordon’s College did announce they were investigating the incident.

The school commented on the original post: “Robert Gordon’s College is aware and senior managers have met with the member of the public who reported this to the school.

“This is being investigated and will be addressed. This is not acceptable behaviour for any pupil of Robert Gordon’s College.”

