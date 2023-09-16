The Original Factory Shop in Inverness to open next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Original Factory Shop in Inverness to open next week

The new store is one of several coming to the north and north-east over the coming months.

By Ross Hempseed
The Original Factory shop to open in the former M&Co store in Inverness. Image: Google Maps.

The eagerly-anticipated The Original Factory Shop in Inverness will open its doors to customers next week.

Located in the former M&Co store on Academy Street, the new store will be a welcome addition to the bustling thoroughfare through Inverness.

Passersby have seen signage going up and the store being fitted out and now will be able to get a chance to sample what the store has to offer on Thursday, September 21 at 9am.

Inverness City Centre BID, which helps businesses in the city, announced the opening date via social media.

The Original Factory Shop offers large discounts on some favourite brands and a wide range of products such as clothing, beauty, homeware and kitchen appliances.

The new Inverness store is one of many popping up across the north and north-east with one due to open in Nairn, Peterhead and Stonehaven.

It comes as the Highland Council is moving ahead with plans to completely overhaul Academy Street with a vision to transform it into a car-free zone.

The council says the plans will encourage people to consider walking and cycling within the city centre as opposed to using their cars.

The new store’s opening hours are Monday-Saturday 9am-5.30pm and Sundays 10am-5pm.

