The Original Factory Shop in Inverness to open next week

The eagerly-anticipated The Original Factory Shop in Inverness will open its doors to customers next week.

Located in the former M&Co store on Academy Street, the new store will be a welcome addition to the bustling thoroughfare through Inverness.

Passersby have seen signage going up and the store being fitted out and now will be able to get a chance to sample what the store has to offer on Thursday, September 21 at 9am.

Inverness City Centre BID, which helps businesses in the city, announced the opening date via social media.

The Original Factor Shop to open on Thursday

The Original Factory Shop offers large discounts on some favourite brands and a wide range of products such as clothing, beauty, homeware and kitchen appliances.

The new Inverness store is one of many popping up across the north and north-east with one due to open in Nairn, Peterhead and Stonehaven.

It comes as the Highland Council is moving ahead with plans to completely overhaul Academy Street with a vision to transform it into a car-free zone.

The council says the plans will encourage people to consider walking and cycling within the city centre as opposed to using their cars.

The new store’s opening hours are Monday-Saturday 9am-5.30pm and Sundays 10am-5pm.