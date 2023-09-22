New deal for Scottish women’s head coach Pedro Martinez Losa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New deal for Scottish women’s head coach Pedro Martinez Losa

Spaniard will lead Euro 2025 and World Cup 2027 campaigns after signing a contract extension to remain in charge until 2027.

By Paul Third
Scotland boss Pedro Martinez Losa (Image: SNS)
Scotland boss Pedro Martinez Losa (Image: SNS)

Pedro Martinez Losa has signed a new contract to remain as Scotland women’s national team head coach until 2027.

Martinez Losa, who took on the role in 2021, will lead Scotland’s bid to qualify for the 2025 European Championships and the World Cup in 2027.

Martinez Losa, who will lead Scotland in their Nations League opener against England at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland tonight, said: “I am really pleased to extend my stay as head coach of the Scotland women’s national team.

“While we were all disappointed not to be at the World Cup, we now have a blend of experienced players approaching their peak and younger players who have gained invaluable international experience during the Pinatar Cup and the recent friendly match programme.

“We look forward to a really tough but exciting Nations League campaign as a Group A nation and of course starting with tonight’s game against our oldest rivals.

“This tournament will be a good test for our squad.

“I am confident we will continue the progression we have made this year and ultimately achieve our objective of returning to major tournament finals.”

Maxwell’s joy at retaining head coach

Scotland Women boss Pedro Martinez Losa.
Scotland Women boss Pedro Martinez Losa. Image: SNS.

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell is delighted to the national team coach has extended his tenure with the national team.

Maxwell said: “Pedro has overseen a transitional period for the Scotland women’s national team and it’s important we have continuity ahead of a busy period of fixtures, including the first-ever UEFA Women’s Nations League.

“There is a lot to look forward to within women’s football in this country in the coming years: with the SWPL bringing greater professionalism and investment into the women’s domestic game, and an elite pathway taking shape that will help that transition for players from league football to the international arena.

“Pedro has a clear vision for the future of the SWNT and we will support him and the squad in order to realise that shared ambition.”

