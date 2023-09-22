New deal for Scottish women’s head coach Pedro Martinez Losa

Pedro Martinez Losa has signed a new contract to remain as Scotland women’s national team head coach until 2027.

Martinez Losa, who took on the role in 2021, will lead Scotland’s bid to qualify for the 2025 European Championships and the World Cup in 2027.

Martinez Losa, who will lead Scotland in their Nations League opener against England at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland tonight, said: “I am really pleased to extend my stay as head coach of the Scotland women’s national team.

“While we were all disappointed not to be at the World Cup, we now have a blend of experienced players approaching their peak and younger players who have gained invaluable international experience during the Pinatar Cup and the recent friendly match programme.

“We look forward to a really tough but exciting Nations League campaign as a Group A nation and of course starting with tonight’s game against our oldest rivals.

“This tournament will be a good test for our squad.

“I am confident we will continue the progression we have made this year and ultimately achieve our objective of returning to major tournament finals.”

Maxwell’s joy at retaining head coach

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell is delighted to the national team coach has extended his tenure with the national team.

Maxwell said: “Pedro has overseen a transitional period for the Scotland women’s national team and it’s important we have continuity ahead of a busy period of fixtures, including the first-ever UEFA Women’s Nations League.

“There is a lot to look forward to within women’s football in this country in the coming years: with the SWPL bringing greater professionalism and investment into the women’s domestic game, and an elite pathway taking shape that will help that transition for players from league football to the international arena.

“Pedro has a clear vision for the future of the SWNT and we will support him and the squad in order to realise that shared ambition.”