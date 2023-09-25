Fraserburgh butchers on mission to be Scotland’s greenest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Fraserburgh butchers on mission to be Scotland’s greenest

Owner Gavin McIntosh already believes he runs Scotland's most environmentally friendly butchers shop - now he's gone one step further.

By Alex Banks
The shop in Fraserburgh has now added solar panels to its premises. Image: Jane Craigie
The shop in Fraserburgh has now added solar panels to its premises. Image: Jane Craigie

The owner of a Fraserburgh butcher shop has continued his mission to become Scotland’s “greenest” butcher with a new investment.

Ian J McIntosh Butcher moved premises in 2021 to a new custom made eco-friendly store.

The investment included equipment, lights, and fans that are low wattage as well as refrigeration insulation that is low CGC impact and wall cladding that is low CFC impact.

The butchers, which source its produce locally, also invested in new machines that use recycled packing.

Now, it has boosted its green credentials further with a £25,000 spend on new solar panels.

Goals to go green for Ian J Butcher

The family-run business which has been about for 41 years is run by Gavin McIntosh and a team of 15 staff.

Mr McIntosh, who has managed the butchery since 2017, said: “Moving to a bigger premises had always been a dream of mine after my dad set up the company all those years ago.

“A chance came up to do it when we were moving into the new shop.

“We’ve invested heavily in the idea as we want to our part for the environment.

The investment will help contribute towards the firm’s energy costs. Image: Ian J McIntosh Butcher

“I’ve taken an interest in green energy myself, it’s an especially big deal at the moment as we look to the future of our world.

“Cutting our carbon footprint was key in our decision and it puts us towards a better future. To get to where we are now is a dream come true.”

Mr McIntosh said it’s helped the business to combat rising energy costs as well as its environmental contribution.

He added: “It also helps us saving money with it being more energy efficient.

“The investment will help in securing the future of the shop. It’s been a lot of hard work and it has definitely paid off.”

Ian J Butcher also sources from as local as possible to help with its carbon footprint and local connection.

Solar panel impact

The shop’s 28 solar panels have been installed by local company NSB Contracting.

The business has also invested in back-up battery storage for the panels which allow it to store energy for peak times.

The system which supplies the store will help the store continue its development says Mr McIntosh.

He said: “Being able to conserve energy in off-peak times is hugely important and a big advantage for us.

“I’m very proud of how things have turned out and being dubbed ‘Scotland’s greenest butcher.”

More from Business

Customers at the checkout in a Scotmid store.
Scotmid reveals jump in profits and exit plan for boss John Brodie
European stocks tumbled on Monday amid worries over the global economy (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
European stocks tumble amid global investor jitters
Isle of Harris Distillery. Photo: Jane Hobson/Shutterstock
Whisky Galore (for approximately five hours): New Harris dram flies off the shelves
Fort William town centre.
Buses and bypasses set to be hot topics at Fort William town centre masterplan…
Booking’s brands include Booking.com, Rentalcars, Priceline and Agoda (Alamy/PA)
European Commission blocks Booking’s planned acquisition of Etraveli
Proposed new measures aim to make it easier for staff members to speak out or challenge behaviour they see at work (Yui Mok/PA)
Tougher diversity standards proposed for finance sector in misconduct crackdown
Bargain hunters are being warned about criminals offering fake ‘clearance’ and ‘closing down’ deals (picture posed by a model/Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Scam warning for bargain hunters browsing ‘closing down’ sales
Offshore workers arrive back in Aberdeen after a spell offshore.
North Sea workers still getting bigger despite cutting down on chips
(Alamy/PA)
Amazon investing up to £3.27 billion in AI startup Anthropic
Sheffield City Council is facing equal pay action (PA)
Council faces equal pay claims after union brands practices ‘truly scandalous’

Conversation