Fraserburgh butchers on mission to be Scotland’s greenest

The owner of a Fraserburgh butcher shop has continued his mission to become Scotland’s “greenest” butcher with a new investment.

Ian J McIntosh Butcher moved premises in 2021 to a new custom made eco-friendly store.

The investment included equipment, lights, and fans that are low wattage as well as refrigeration insulation that is low CGC impact and wall cladding that is low CFC impact.

The butchers, which source its produce locally, also invested in new machines that use recycled packing.

Now, it has boosted its green credentials further with a £25,000 spend on new solar panels.

Goals to go green for Ian J Butcher

The family-run business which has been about for 41 years is run by Gavin McIntosh and a team of 15 staff.

Mr McIntosh, who has managed the butchery since 2017, said: “Moving to a bigger premises had always been a dream of mine after my dad set up the company all those years ago.

“A chance came up to do it when we were moving into the new shop.

“We’ve invested heavily in the idea as we want to our part for the environment.

“I’ve taken an interest in green energy myself, it’s an especially big deal at the moment as we look to the future of our world.

“Cutting our carbon footprint was key in our decision and it puts us towards a better future. To get to where we are now is a dream come true.”

Mr McIntosh said it’s helped the business to combat rising energy costs as well as its environmental contribution.

He added: “It also helps us saving money with it being more energy efficient.

“The investment will help in securing the future of the shop. It’s been a lot of hard work and it has definitely paid off.”

Ian J Butcher also sources from as local as possible to help with its carbon footprint and local connection.

Solar panel impact

The shop’s 28 solar panels have been installed by local company NSB Contracting.

The business has also invested in back-up battery storage for the panels which allow it to store energy for peak times.

The system which supplies the store will help the store continue its development says Mr McIntosh.

He said: “Being able to conserve energy in off-peak times is hugely important and a big advantage for us.

“I’m very proud of how things have turned out and being dubbed ‘Scotland’s greenest butcher.”