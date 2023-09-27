Donald Trump inflated wealth by ‘falsely valuing’ Menie Estate based on over 2,000 homes – despite only having planning permission for 500

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Donald Trump inflated wealth by ‘falsely valuing’ Menie Estate based on over 2,000 homes – despite only having planning permission for 500

Menie Estate was bought by Mr Trump in 2006 with the aim to transform it into "the world's best golf course".

By Ross Hempseed
Donald Trump at the Menie Estate earlier this year. Image: Trump International Scotland.
A US judge has ruled that former president Donald Trump is liable after “repeatedly” misrepresenting the value of his Aberdeenshire estate.

Menie Estate, the current site of the Trump International Golf Club, was bought by Mr Trump in 2006, aiming to create “the world’s best golf course”.

However, a New York Supreme Court ruling has held Mr Trump and company officials liable for misrepresenting hundreds of millions of dollars in assets.

Financial statements in the US claimed the controversial course at Balmedie had permission to build more residential homes than was the case.

The golf course on the Menie Estate was first opened in 2012, with the vision for a 450-room hotel, 950 holiday apartments, 36 ‘golf villas’ and 500 houses for sale.

However, more than 10 years on, none of the houses have been built.

Mr Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has called the case against him a “witch hunt”.

Donald Trump on the ground at Aberdeen Airport. Image: PA.

The ruling comes ahead of a civil case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James against Mr Trump, his two sons and other senior company personnel.

It is alleged they lied about finances, including Mr Trump’s net worth and assets around the world between 2011 and 2021.

Ms James claimed the defendants issued false business records and financial statements to get better terms on bank loans and insurance deals and to pay less tax.

Mr Trump and others held ‘liable’

The case is due to go to trial next month, however, Justice Arthur Engoron has ruled on part of the claim ahead of this in a move known as summary judgment.

In his 35-page ruling, Justice Engoron includes the Menie course, which Ms James claims was valued based on inaccurate planning permissions.

Ms James is using a Statement of Financial Conditions (SFC) submitted by the Trump Organization between 2014 and 2019 as evidence.

Artist impression of homes due to be built on the Menie Estate owned by Donald Trump. Image: Trump Organisation.

Aberdeenshire Council gave outline permission for 500 residential homes and 50 “leisure/resort units” at Menie in September 2019.

Court documents state that Trump’s 2019 SFC, finalised a month later, has a value for the resort on the basis that 2,035 private residential homes could be developed there.

Ms James argued if the values reflected the homes with planning permission, it would be £164.1m less.

However, Mr Trump’s lawyers argued the golf resort was undervalued, but this was dismissed by Justice Engoron who concluded the Attorney General “has demonstrated liability for the false valuation of Aberdeen as appears in the SFCs from 2014 to 2019.”

Trump International Golf Club is currently constructing a new golf course at the Menie Estate in honour of Mr Trump’s Scottish-born mother.

Exclusive: Eric Trump insists controversial Menie housing remains ‘a big priority’ as he vows to get homes built

