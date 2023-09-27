Aberdeen’s upcoming home match against Dundee switched to evening kick-off

The kick-off time for next month’s meeting between Aberdeen and Dundee has been changed.

The SPFL has confirmed that the Scottish Premiership encounter between the sides on Saturday October 21 has been changed from a 3pm start to a 6pm kick-off at the request of both clubs.

Dundee, now managed by former Dons assistant boss Tony Docherty, sit ninth in the table with six points from their opening six matches.