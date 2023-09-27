Aberdeen FC Aberdeen’s upcoming home match against Dundee switched to evening kick-off The Dons are due to face Tony Docherty's side on Saturday October 21. By Danny Law September 27 2023, 3.31pm Share Aberdeen’s upcoming home match against Dundee switched to evening kick-off Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6196802/aberdeens-match-against-dundee-switched-to-evening-kick-off/ Copy Link Aberdeen fans celebrate as the Dons go 4-0 up against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock. The kick-off time for next month’s meeting between Aberdeen and Dundee has been changed. The SPFL has confirmed that the Scottish Premiership encounter between the sides on Saturday October 21 has been changed from a 3pm start to a 6pm kick-off at the request of both clubs. Dundee, now managed by former Dons assistant boss Tony Docherty, sit ninth in the table with six points from their opening six matches. Following the success of our last Saturday evening match, our #cinchPrem fixture with Dundee at Pittodrie on Saturday 21st October will now kick-off at 6pm. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) September 27, 2023