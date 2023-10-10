Northfield Academy appoints acting headteacher as Douglas Watt confirms departure due to ‘personal reasons’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Northfield Academy appoints acting headteacher as Douglas Watt confirms departure due to ‘personal reasons’

Craig McDermott will take on the role of acting headteacher after the October holidays.

By Ellie Milne
Northfield Academy locator and photo of Craig McDermott, new acting headteacher
Craig McDermott has been appointed as acting headteacher at Northfield Academy. Images: DC Thomson.

Crisis-hit Northfield Academy has appointed a new acting headteacher who will start after the October holidays.

Yesterday, we revealed that Douglas Watt was stepping down from the position after three-and-a-half years in the role.

In a letter sent to parents and pupils, and seen by the Press and Journal, he said he had made the decision “for personal reasons that could not have been anticipated”.

Aberdeen City Council has now confirmed Craig McDermott will take on the role of acting headteacher from Monday, October 30.

Mr McDermott currently works as a headteacher for additional support needs and outreach across the city, and is part of the “tactical team” which was set up to help make improvements at Northfield Academy.

Headshot of Douglas Watt
Douglas Watt has announced his departure from Northfield Academy. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Mr Watt wrote: “In order to accommodate my request, the local authority has secured support from Mr Craig McDermott to take up post as acting headteacher at Northfield Academy.

“This will ensure a smooth transition and stability for the school, and I have no doubt that you will give Craig a warm welcome and your full support as a community going forward. I wish Craig every success in this post.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “An acting headteacher has been appointed at Northfield Academy from October 30.

“Craig McDermott is an experienced headteacher who has supported Northfield as part of the tactical team.”

New headteacher as Douglas Watt leaves Northfield

Mr Watt joined the teaching team at Northfield Academy in March 2020 and has described his time at the school as “extremely rewarding”.

He has played a vital role in a three-year plan to make improvements at the school following an “unsatisfactory” inspection in January this year.

The ongoing plan includes adding new courses to the curriculum, adding new responsibilities for teachers and increasing efforts to fill vacancies.

Education convener Martin Greig said: “The improvement work at the school continues as planned. The pupils and the community deserve to have the support that is needed to make sure that positive change happens.”

Northfield Academy locator
Northfield Academy. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

In his letter, Mr Watt added: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Northfield Academy, and it has been an absolute privilege to serve the Northfield community and work with the incredible young people, parents, carers, school partners and staff team over this time.

“As I reflect on my time in post, there have been a range of challenges that our school community has faced over the last three years including the Covid pandemic and public health implications, alterations to national SQA examinations, cost of living challenges and national strikes to name but a few.

“I am immensely proud that through it all the community has pulled together, supported one another, and navigated these challenges safely, and it is this sense of togetherness that I shall miss most of all.”

Exclusive: Northfield Academy headteacher quits amid effort to turn around troubled school

Conversation