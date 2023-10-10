New world record set for Shetland sheep in homeland

Records were smashed in Lerwick when the champion at the Shetland Flock Book Society’s show and sale sold for £20,000.

The sale of 140 rams and 12 females was topped by Brian and Morley Thompson, Moustoft, Weisdale, selling to Mr M Motto, Whiteness.

Record averages were achieved with £968 for shearlings and older rams and £353 for ram lambs.

Leading prices – Rams – £20,000 Moustoft, Weisdale; £7000 Newhouse, Unifirth; £5400 Newhouse; £3200 Vementry, Aith; £2400 Varhjem, Aith; £2200 Moustoft, Newhouse; £2100 Gremista Farm, Lerwick; £2000 (twice) Aikerness, Evie, Newhouse; £1800 Aikerness; £1700 Moustoft, Solnabrack, Wethersta; £1500 Moustoft; £1400 Swarthoull, Skeld; £1100 Kjemlea, Uphouse. Ram lambs – £1250 Moustoft; £850 Newhouse; £650 Newhouse; £600 Swarthoull; £520 (twice) Sunnydale, Norwick; £500 Berga, Wester Skeld; £480 South Collafirth, Ollaberry; £450 Moustoft; £440 Haggersta, Whiteness. Females – £750, £500 (Gimmers) South Collafirth; £200, £100 (Ewe lambs) Gremista Farm.