Farming New world record set for Shetland sheep in homeland The sale of 140 rams and 12 females produced record averages By Katrina Macarthur October 10 2023, 2.48pm Share New world record set for Shetland sheep in homeland Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/farming/6216325/new-world-record-set-for-shetland-sheep-in-homeland/ Copy Link Brian and Morley Thompson produced a new world record of £20,000. Records were smashed in Lerwick when the champion at the Shetland Flock Book Society’s show and sale sold for £20,000. The sale of 140 rams and 12 females was topped by Brian and Morley Thompson, Moustoft, Weisdale, selling to Mr M Motto, Whiteness. Record averages were achieved with £968 for shearlings and older rams and £353 for ram lambs. Leading prices – Rams – £20,000 Moustoft, Weisdale; £7000 Newhouse, Unifirth; £5400 Newhouse; £3200 Vementry, Aith; £2400 Varhjem, Aith; £2200 Moustoft, Newhouse; £2100 Gremista Farm, Lerwick; £2000 (twice) Aikerness, Evie, Newhouse; £1800 Aikerness; £1700 Moustoft, Solnabrack, Wethersta; £1500 Moustoft; £1400 Swarthoull, Skeld; £1100 Kjemlea, Uphouse. Ram lambs – £1250 Moustoft; £850 Newhouse; £650 Newhouse; £600 Swarthoull; £520 (twice) Sunnydale, Norwick; £500 Berga, Wester Skeld; £480 South Collafirth, Ollaberry; £450 Moustoft; £440 Haggersta, Whiteness. Females – £750, £500 (Gimmers) South Collafirth; £200, £100 (Ewe lambs) Gremista Farm.