Players wanted! New faces turn out to support ‘determined’ St Machar Thistle after 51-0 defeat

A number of new faces turned out to support an Aberdeen amateur football club at training following their 51-0 defeat at the weekend.

The manager of St Machar Thistle said he has been inundated with positive messages over the past few days from people keen to join the squad.

The team only had eight players for their Scottish Amateur Cup match against AC Mill Inn Academy which turned out to be a “tough” Saturday afternoon.

Manager and team secretary, Cameron Ashwood, told the Press and Journal there was “no let-up” during the game but he and the rest of the coaching team are determined to make it work.

He has received “non-stop” calls since sharing the story of their most recent game and was happy to see some new players turn up at their Tuesday night training session.

“The impact has been incredible,” Cameron said.

“I don’t know the backstory of the boys here but this could be their only interaction in the week. You never know what impact just coming along to training like this has on people.

“If we’ve made even just one guy a bit happier for the week, we’ve done our job.”

New players join St Machar Thistle training

On Tuesday night, about 14 players turned out at St Machar playing fields for the football training session – double the number they had on the pitch at the end of Saturday’s game.

Around half were joining for the first time.

Cameron welcomed them all to St Machar Thistle saying: “I’m sure you all saw the result at the weekend, thank you very much for coming along.”

Despite the rain and the darkness, the players spent more than hour getting to know each other over a game of six v six.

Many of those involved are students including coach, Struan Maclennan, who started the team just a few months ago with vital support from sponsors – the Red Lion, Flakes Diner and Instant Neighbour.

He keeps the team spirit alive alongside Cameron and assistant manager, Glen Lumsden.

Determined to complete the season

The trio have created a welcoming atmosphere for any new players without the pressure of a trial.

Struan said: “A lot of us have played before at a higher level but there are also some who have only played seven-a-side. There’s some exceptional players but they’re still getting used to playing 11-a-side.

“We do need players in all positions. Training sessions are open to all. Obviously, it would be great if they’ve played before we started as a club that is open to all and that’s still the case.”

The team may be on a losing streak this season but they are hopeful the increase in players joining their training sessions will help turn things around.

Their main goal moving forward is to complete the season.

The next training session will take place at Aberdeen Sports Village on Thursday evening. Anyone interested in playing for St Machar Thistle can contact Cameron Ashwood on 07305 205201.