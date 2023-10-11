Players wanted! New faces turn out to support ‘determined’ St Machar Thistle after 51-0 defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Players wanted! New faces turn out to support ‘determined’ St Machar Thistle after 51-0 defeat

The team's manager has been inundated with messages since Saturday's game.

By Ellie Milne
St Machar Thistle training session in Aberdeen
Old and new faces to St Machar Thistle turned out for Tuesday night's training session. Image: DC Thomson.

A number of new faces turned out to support an Aberdeen amateur football club at training following their 51-0 defeat at the weekend.

The manager of St Machar Thistle said he has been inundated with positive messages over the past few days from people keen to join the squad.

The team only had eight players for their Scottish Amateur Cup match against AC Mill Inn Academy which turned out to be a “tough” Saturday afternoon.

Manager and team secretary, Cameron Ashwood, told the Press and Journal there was “no let-up” during the game but he and the rest of the coaching team are determined to make it work.

He has received “non-stop” calls since sharing the story of their most recent game and was happy to see some new players turn up at their Tuesday night training session.

“The impact has been incredible,” Cameron said.

“I don’t know the backstory of the boys here but this could be their only interaction in the week. You never know what impact just coming along to training like this has on people.

“If we’ve made even just one guy a bit happier for the week, we’ve done our job.”

New players join St Machar Thistle training

On Tuesday night, about 14 players turned out at St Machar playing fields for the football training session – double the number they had on the pitch at the end of Saturday’s game.

Around half were joining for the first time.

Cameron welcomed them all to St Machar Thistle saying: “I’m sure you all saw the result at the weekend, thank you very much for coming along.”

Screenshot of St Machar Thistle AFC Facebook post
Post shared by the team after Tuesday night’s successful training session. Image: St Machar Thistle AFC/Facebook.

Despite the rain and the darkness, the players spent more than hour getting to know each other over a game of six v six.

Many of those involved are students including coach, Struan Maclennan, who started the team just a few months ago with vital support from sponsors – the Red Lion, Flakes Diner and Instant Neighbour.

He keeps the team spirit alive alongside Cameron and assistant manager, Glen Lumsden.

Determined to complete the season

The trio have created a welcoming atmosphere for any new players without the pressure of a trial.

Struan said: “A lot of us have played before at a higher level but there are also some who have only played seven-a-side. There’s some exceptional players but they’re still getting used to playing 11-a-side.

“We do need players in all positions. Training sessions are open to all. Obviously, it would be great if they’ve played before we started as a club that is open to all and that’s still the case.”

The team may be on a losing streak this season but they are hopeful the increase in players joining their training sessions will help turn things around.

Their main goal moving forward is to complete the season.

The next training session will take place at Aberdeen Sports Village on Thursday evening. Anyone interested in playing for St Machar Thistle can contact Cameron Ashwood on 07305 205201.

Aberdeen amateur football team lose Scottish Cup tie 51-0 but move on ‘with heads held high’

Conversation