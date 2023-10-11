I went to the ‘connectivity’ Islands Forum in Stornoway – and then couldn’t get home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I went to the ‘connectivity’ Islands Forum in Stornoway – and then couldn’t get home

Michael Gove could learn more about our connectivity crisis through one experience with our ferries than from all the forums and discussion groups in the world.

A rain-washed street in Stornoway with a faint rainbow visible in the sky.
I woke up on Wednesday to the faintest rainbow peeking through yesterday's storm clouds, but my ferry still cancelled. Photo: Eve McLachlan
By Eve McLachlan

Michael Gove can fly back to London after hearing about the state of the Western Isles’ ferries. We have to live with it.

On Tuesday, I attended the third Islands Forum in Stornoway. The theme was “connectivity”.

After covering the forum, where the secretary of state for levelling up, Michael Gove, and transport minister Fiona Hyslop spoke to me about how important island communities are to both Governments, I was scheduled to travel back to Uist.

It won’t surprise many Western Isles locals reading this to hear that I didn’t make it there.

As I write, I’m still in a hotel in Stornoway, with the Leverburgh to Berneray ferry cancelled, thinking about how grim the state of our ‘connectivity’ really is.

Michael Gove and the attendees of the Islands Forum pose for a group photo in a room in Lews Castle.
Michael Gove chaired the Islands Forum in Stornoway’s Lews Castle on Tuesday. Photo: Eve McLachlan

It seems almost too perfect a metaphor to be real: after Michael Gove delivered his speech announcing that he was going to propose a “task and finish group” to “look at” how to address the ferry crisis in the Western Isles, he got on a plane and left.

Meanwhile, people in the islands were left stranded that very day.

A double layer of mechanical failure

Every ferry disruption we face in the Western Isles is a problem, but this week’s has been particularly galling.

MV Loch Portain, which usually sails the Sound of Harris, has been operating on only three of its engines after a mechanical failure. 

That means it can’t sail in poor weather. For a ferry operating in the Outer Hebrides in October, that’s essentially a death sentence.

Another ferry, MV Loch Bhrusda, was brought in to cover the route, which is how I was able to get to the Islands Forum at all.

But on Tuesday, I woke up to the news that MV Loch Bhrusda had broken down too. This time, it was an issue with the navigational system that saw it pulled from service.

When the ferries that are taking over from broken-down vessels break down themselves, that’s not a problem that calls for a discussion group to be formed. That’s an emergency, and it demands the most urgent action possible from those in power.

‘If I sound frustrated, it’s because I am’

In comparison, what Michael Gove did was essentially fly in, take a look at a horse disappearing into the sunset, and propose a task group on closing the barn door.

If I sound frustrated, it’s because I am. Maybe I’m being too harsh: if ferry links to the islands are so dire, shouldn’t we be supporting politicians using private travel if it means they can get here at all?

The thing is, I think Michael Gove might learn more about our connectivity crisis through one experience with our ferries than from all the forums and discussion groups in the world.

If you are privileged enough yourself to never worry about being ‘connected’, you will never fully understand the communities whose funding and livelihood are in your hands.

MV Loch Portain.

When it comes down to it, I’m one of the lucky ones. I’m here on work expenses, so I won’t be out of pocket for the extra nights at a hotel. I work remotely, so I won’t lose holidays or wages.

But, for many other people put in similar situations by the ferries’ crisis, the effects are far more devastating.

‘People across the islands have been patient’

Fiona Hyslop told me at the Islands Forum that people in the Western Isles must “be patient”. To that, I say: transport minister, we have been patient.

People across the islands have been patient as they wait to see family and friends after innumerable ruined visits.

Minister for transport Fional Hyslop and Kevin Hobbs, chief executive officer of CMAL. Image: Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd

Business owners have been patient as, after losing hundreds of thousands of pounds to the ferry crisis, they wait for help from the government that has not yet materialised.

I am being patient as I sit in my hotel room, refreshing the CalMac website, waiting for someone to tell me when I can go home.

Perhaps Fiona Hyslop, who took the role of transport minister just a few months ago, still has patience to spare. For communities in the Western Isles, it’s just about run out.

A ferries 'task group' but no compensation: What did the Islands Forum mean for…
