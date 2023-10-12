New tenants wanted to ‘restore former glory’ of Langdykes pub in Cove

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New tenants wanted to ‘restore former glory’ of Langdykes pub in Cove

Greene King has put the venue on the market.

By Louise Glen
Langdykes pub in Cove Bay.
Langdykes Pub on Loirston Close, in Cove. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Cove institution Langdykes is looking for a new landlord or lady – with hopes they will be in place in time for the Christmas rush.

Greene King, which owns Langdykes, hopes that new tenants will bring “a great pub vibe” to the Cove area along the Aberdeen coast.

After an initial deposit of around £12,500 – the potential turnover from Langdykes could be as high as £604,000.

That is a profit of £61,000 a year for any new owners, Greene King say.

The pub could be the perfect opportunity for someone. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Langdykes is looking for a new tenant

In an online call for new tenants, a Greene King spokeswoman said: “Langdykes in Cove Bay is a community pub in need of a new tenant who can integrate with the local community and provide a great pub vibe.”

Cove Bay. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

The owners continued: “This person or couple will need to build a real connection with the local community through events, entertainment and live sport, great service and standards.

“The pub does have a catering kitchen and offers the opportunity to serve a traditional pub fayre offer.”

It added: “The site consists of an open-plan lounge bar area and external beer garden to the rear.

“This pub, once restored to its former glory, should attract the whole community, enabling them to come together to eat, drink and socialise.”

Profit is likely to be in the ‘region of £61,000’

Langdykes has one bar, a dining area with 50 seats, a fully operational kitchen and a 12-space car park.

The annual rent for the pub is £44,500 – that’s a weekly rent of £856. The forecasted operator turnover is £604,157.

The profit, including paid for gambling and music machines, is likely to be £61,652.

The bar is in a partial tie with Greene King for alcohol such as beer and ciders.

The lease is initially for one year with machine income shared 50/50.

Billy Guthrie, Greene King’s business development manager, said: “Langdykes is a community pub in need of a great operator willing to work their socks off to bring this great pub back to the life and soul of the Cove community.

“This should be someone who cares about and supports the locals and the staff.”

Union Street’s oldest empty unit to be revived as huge games bar after almost 20 years vacant

