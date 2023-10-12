New tenants wanted to ‘restore former glory’ of Langdykes pub in Cove

Cove institution Langdykes is looking for a new landlord or lady – with hopes they will be in place in time for the Christmas rush.

Greene King, which owns Langdykes, hopes that new tenants will bring “a great pub vibe” to the Cove area along the Aberdeen coast.

After an initial deposit of around £12,500 – the potential turnover from Langdykes could be as high as £604,000.

That is a profit of £61,000 a year for any new owners, Greene King say.

Langdykes is looking for a new tenant

In an online call for new tenants, a Greene King spokeswoman said: “Langdykes in Cove Bay is a community pub in need of a new tenant who can integrate with the local community and provide a great pub vibe.”

The owners continued: “This person or couple will need to build a real connection with the local community through events, entertainment and live sport, great service and standards.

“The pub does have a catering kitchen and offers the opportunity to serve a traditional pub fayre offer.”

It added: “The site consists of an open-plan lounge bar area and external beer garden to the rear.

“This pub, once restored to its former glory, should attract the whole community, enabling them to come together to eat, drink and socialise.”

Profit is likely to be in the ‘region of £61,000’

Langdykes has one bar, a dining area with 50 seats, a fully operational kitchen and a 12-space car park.

The annual rent for the pub is £44,500 – that’s a weekly rent of £856. The forecasted operator turnover is £604,157.

The profit, including paid for gambling and music machines, is likely to be £61,652.

The bar is in a partial tie with Greene King for alcohol such as beer and ciders.

The lease is initially for one year with machine income shared 50/50.

Billy Guthrie, Greene King’s business development manager, said: “Langdykes is a community pub in need of a great operator willing to work their socks off to bring this great pub back to the life and soul of the Cove community.

“This should be someone who cares about and supports the locals and the staff.”