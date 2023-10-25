Bulldog puppy found in horrific condition abandoned in Aberdeen park

The Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) has made an urgent appeal for information after a puppy was found abandoned in Aberdeen.

The young female bulldog type was found in Stewart Park on Wednesday October 18.

The young dog has been treated for a “chronic” skin condition and poor “bodily condition”.

After the puppy was discovered it was taken to PDSA Aberdeen by two members of the public.

They discovered the puppy in poor condition around 10am in the morning.

The dog was later taken into the care of the Scottish SPCA.

It has since had medical treatment for its poor bodily condition, and skin infection.

Abandoned puppy discovered in Aberdeen in the care of the SSPCA

Inspector Kathryn McCallum said: “The dog is a young female bulldog type.

“She is in very poor bodily condition and has a chronic skin condition, which she has been suffering from for some time.

“The puppy is now receiving the appropriate treatment in the care of the Scottish SPCA.

“We are hoping that given the severity of the dog’s condition, someone may have seen her or have any more information that would help us find the person responsible.

Witnesses urged to come forward

She added: “If anyone recognises this puppy, or has any information about her circumstances, they should call our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

It is not the first time a pet has been found abandoned in the region.

In August a “starving” Staffordshire bull terrier dog was found in Peterhead.

The male dog, believed to be a Staffordshire bull terrier, was discovered scavenging through bins on Catto Drive.

The member of the public who found the “emaciated” dog took him to a vet before he was passed into the care of the Scottish SPCA.

His condition has been described as “extremely poor” by the charity.

The SSPCA appealed for donations to aid its work.