Aberdeen Market: Morrison Construction chosen to build £50m Union Street saviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Market: Morrison Construction chosen to build £50m Union Street saviour

The new market is hoped to turn the central stretch of Union Street around.

By Alastair Gossip
Morrison Construction has been trusted to change the face of Union Street, as the firm is named as the main contractor on the new market project. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro
Morrison Construction has been trusted to change the face of Union Street, as the firm is named as the main contractor on the new market project. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro

A Scottish construction firm has been lined up to change the face of Union Street in Aberdeen.

Hopes of regenerating the central stretch of the Granite Mile rest with £50m plans for a new market building.

And Aberdeen City Council has named Morrison Construction as its main contractor to build it.

The food and drink market will be operated by McGinty’s Group when it is built on the former BHS site.

Revised plans for the new Aberdeen market - now to be built by Morrison Construction - were submitted in June, revealing a rethink on the Green.
Revised plans for the new Aberdeen market – now to be built by Morrison Construction – were submitted in June, revealing a rethink on the Green.

Spanning the Union Street level down to the Green, council chiefs plan to use the market to create better walking links between the high street and the bus and train stations down below.

It will feature a market floor, hoped to become a foodie destination with produce, continental delis, cafes and other food outlets.

Thee will also be space for small shops, as well as temporary market stalls which could spill out onto the Green.

Morrison Construction backed to succeed with Aberdeen market after recent school building

Morrison Construction recently completed the new primary school in Countesswells.

And pupils in Torry this week said a final goodbye to Walker Road before moving into another Morrison-raised new primary, Greyhope School.

The glass frontage of the new Aberdeen market were redesigned by architects too, removing a canopy that was to cover part of Union Street. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro
The glass frontage of the new Aberdeen market were redesigned by architects too, removing a canopy that was to cover part of Union Street. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro

Local councillor, and council co-leader Christian Allard, backed the firm’s experience of recent work in Aberdeen to pay off.

“Morrison Construction will know the area well and how important this new attraction is to the revitalisation of Union Street,” he said.

As main contractor, Morrison Construction plans to work alongside local firms for subcontracting work, as has been seen on other big-money city redevelopment projects like Union Terrace Gardens.

High hopes for new Aberdeen market – could it save Union Street?

Apart from the Union Street frontage, BHS – which had lain empty for seven years before the council buyout – and the old indoor market have already been demolished.

Demolition of the final piece of the old Aberdeen market, linked to the former BHS site, under way in June 2022. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Demolition of the final piece of the old Aberdeen market, linked to the former BHS site, under way in June 2022. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

But the city unveiled revised proposals for the new building, awaiting the go-ahead from planning chiefs currently.

The UK Levelling Up Fund is putting £20m towards the project, linked to turning around the struggling Union Street.

Richard Park, the chief executive of council partner Hub North Scotland, council co-leaders Christian Allard and Ian Yuill and Colin Milne, project director for Morrison Construction at the currently demolished site where Aberdeen market will be built. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Richard Park, the chief executive of council partner Hub North Scotland, council co-leaders Christian Allard and Ian Yuill and Colin Milne, project director for Morrison Construction at the currently demolished site where Aberdeen market will be built. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Aberdeen City Council’s other co-leader Ian Yuill said: “The market development will create a vibrant and exciting new destination for people to visit in the city centre, as well as create an improved connection between Union Street, The Green, and the bus and train stations.

“It is good a Scottish company is to be the main contractor for the new market which will provide a range of food and drink outlets, providing a boost to the local economy as well as helping Union Street and the city centre continue to move forward.”

Project director Colin Milne said all at Morrison Construction were “delighted” to land the regeneration contract.

Read more about the new Aberdeen market here:
The future of Aberdeen

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The outside of the Hatton Mill Inn, an old shuttered pub in Aberdeenshire that is now up for sale.
Hatton Mill Inn: Shuttered village pub hits the market
Urgent measures need to be put into place to tackle the restoration of the spring salmon along the River Dee. Supplied by River Dee Date; Unknown
Project launched to protect salmon on the River Dee for the next 20 years
Police officer standing next to motorcycle.
Video: Altercation between van driver and motorcyclist on busy Aberdeen street
The Lemon Tree venue in Aberdeen
'Still hope' for £8.3 million Lemon Tree refurbishment
Terence McPhee actions could have landed him in prison, a sheriff said. Image: DC Thomson.
Man took wife's car for drunken spin despite being banned from driving just days…
Andy and I preparing to tuck into our feast. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Have you tried the famous scones and pies from Kemnay Farm Shop? We did,…
More than 60,000 orange-lid bins have been rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Orange bin rollout across Aberdeenshire: How is it going so far?
Chapleton residents will need to walk to school two miles away alongside a busy road.
Children facing 40-minute walk on 'unsafe route' as Chapelton school bus axed AGAIN
The brick facade of Lochside Academy in Aberdeen.
Investigation launched after 'assault' in Aberdeen school
Charlie House elves
Charlie House searching for volunteer elves to bring Santa's workshop back to Aberdeen