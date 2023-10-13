Aberdeen Market: Morrison Construction chosen to build £50m Union Street saviour

A Scottish construction firm has been lined up to change the face of Union Street in Aberdeen.

Hopes of regenerating the central stretch of the Granite Mile rest with £50m plans for a new market building.

And Aberdeen City Council has named Morrison Construction as its main contractor to build it.

The food and drink market will be operated by McGinty’s Group when it is built on the former BHS site.

Spanning the Union Street level down to the Green, council chiefs plan to use the market to create better walking links between the high street and the bus and train stations down below.

It will feature a market floor, hoped to become a foodie destination with produce, continental delis, cafes and other food outlets.

Thee will also be space for small shops, as well as temporary market stalls which could spill out onto the Green.

Morrison Construction backed to succeed with Aberdeen market after recent school building

Morrison Construction recently completed the new primary school in Countesswells.

And pupils in Torry this week said a final goodbye to Walker Road before moving into another Morrison-raised new primary, Greyhope School.

Local councillor, and council co-leader Christian Allard, backed the firm’s experience of recent work in Aberdeen to pay off.

“Morrison Construction will know the area well and how important this new attraction is to the revitalisation of Union Street,” he said.

As main contractor, Morrison Construction plans to work alongside local firms for subcontracting work, as has been seen on other big-money city redevelopment projects like Union Terrace Gardens.

High hopes for new Aberdeen market – could it save Union Street?

Apart from the Union Street frontage, BHS – which had lain empty for seven years before the council buyout – and the old indoor market have already been demolished.

But the city unveiled revised proposals for the new building, awaiting the go-ahead from planning chiefs currently.

The UK Levelling Up Fund is putting £20m towards the project, linked to turning around the struggling Union Street.

Aberdeen City Council’s other co-leader Ian Yuill said: “The market development will create a vibrant and exciting new destination for people to visit in the city centre, as well as create an improved connection between Union Street, The Green, and the bus and train stations.

“It is good a Scottish company is to be the main contractor for the new market which will provide a range of food and drink outlets, providing a boost to the local economy as well as helping Union Street and the city centre continue to move forward.”

Project director Colin Milne said all at Morrison Construction were “delighted” to land the regeneration contract.

Read more about the new Aberdeen market here: