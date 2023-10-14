Banff fireworks display cancelled due to ‘increasing difficulties’ and rising costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Banff fireworks display cancelled due to ‘increasing difficulties’ and rising costs

The free event has been running since the 1970s.

By Chris Cromar
Fireworks lighting up the the sky.
There will be no fireworks display in Banff this year. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

This year’s fireworks display in Banff will not go ahead due to “increasing difficulties” with regulations and rising costs.

The event, which has been a fixture since the 1970s and also includes a bonfire, takes place on or near November 5 annually to celebrate Guy Fawkes Night.

Organised by a group of local volunteers from Banff Round Table, the event is free of charge and this was one of the reasons for cancelling next month’s show.

Bonfire, with two people looking at each other.
The annual display also includes a bonfire. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

A Facebook post from Banff Fireworks Display said: “The fact that we always said we would not charge an entry fee for the event, we have made the decision not to go-ahead.”

There are concerns that the fireworks and bonfire event in Banff may not take place again, with the organisers saying they “don’t know what the future will hold for us”.

They added: “For now, we would like to thank everyone that has helped and supported us over the years.”

‘Huge thanks and appreciation’

Banff councillor John Cox expressed his “huge thanks and appreciation” to the volunteers who have made the event a success over the years.

He said: “I think you’ve got to give a lot of compliments to the Round Table who have been running the fireworks for as long as I can remember, and I’m not a spring chicken.”

“So we’ve got to pay a massive tribute to them and all the work that they’ve done. It has certainly been an event that the community looks forward to.”

Duff House from above, with sea in background.
Last year’s fireworks display in Banff were held at Duff House. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Last year’s display in the town took place at the picturesque Duff House and was the first one to happen since 2019, due to the previous two being cancelled because of Covid-19 restrictions.

In 2020, the event’s organisers raised £420 through a crowdfunding effort on JustGiving, falling well short of their £5,000 target.

Earlier this month, it was announced that this year’s Kintore fireworks display was being cancelled due to a lack of volunteers.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Policeman standing next to motorcycle.
Teenager charged after altercation between motorcyclist and van driver in Aberdeen
Two years on from the murder of Sir David Amess and politicians are facing increasing levels of vitriol and abuse. : Photo by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock
Why should anybody want to enter politics as it becomes increasingly toxic?
A pizza from Ellon's The Gaff. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Where to visit for food and drink if you're spending 12 hours in Ellon
Students on the catwalk at St Margaret's School for Girls' cultural fashion show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
St Margaret's School for Girls celebrates its 33 different nationalities with cultural fashion show
Family fear broken steps and handrail could lead to someone's death in Banchory. Pictured are Dorothy and George Cruickshank.
Banchory woman broke both wrists in plunge down uneven steps - that remain unfixed…
Gregor Sey, organiser of Aberdeen Cocktail Week, with Tequila Casa team member, Misha. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.
Aberdeen Cocktail Week returns with affordable drinks, nostalgic tipples and plans to banish stereotypes
Jamie Russo. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Calls for CCTV in Stonehaven as shop owners on alert after crowbar raids
The fence was put up around a patch of land behind homes at Craigden. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Controversial Craigden fencing to be torn down after failed appeal
Funeral hearse of Adam Lawson.
Adam's final run: Parents of son killed in crash "overwhelmed" at response to funeral
Drug dealers Scott Fitzgerald, left, and Lewis McGrath. Image: Police Scotland
Men jailed after Organised Crime Taskforce smash Aberdeen and Glasgow drug operation

Conversation