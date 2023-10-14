Banff fireworks display cancelled due to ‘increasing difficulties’ and rising costs

This year’s fireworks display in Banff will not go ahead due to “increasing difficulties” with regulations and rising costs.

The event, which has been a fixture since the 1970s and also includes a bonfire, takes place on or near November 5 annually to celebrate Guy Fawkes Night.

Organised by a group of local volunteers from Banff Round Table, the event is free of charge and this was one of the reasons for cancelling next month’s show.

A Facebook post from Banff Fireworks Display said: “The fact that we always said we would not charge an entry fee for the event, we have made the decision not to go-ahead.”

There are concerns that the fireworks and bonfire event in Banff may not take place again, with the organisers saying they “don’t know what the future will hold for us”.

They added: “For now, we would like to thank everyone that has helped and supported us over the years.”

‘Huge thanks and appreciation’

Banff councillor John Cox expressed his “huge thanks and appreciation” to the volunteers who have made the event a success over the years.

He said: “I think you’ve got to give a lot of compliments to the Round Table who have been running the fireworks for as long as I can remember, and I’m not a spring chicken.”

“So we’ve got to pay a massive tribute to them and all the work that they’ve done. It has certainly been an event that the community looks forward to.”

Last year’s display in the town took place at the picturesque Duff House and was the first one to happen since 2019, due to the previous two being cancelled because of Covid-19 restrictions.

In 2020, the event’s organisers raised £420 through a crowdfunding effort on JustGiving, falling well short of their £5,000 target.

Earlier this month, it was announced that this year’s Kintore fireworks display was being cancelled due to a lack of volunteers.