‘Forever in our hearts’: Dingwall lays to rest its Gaelic sister Kirsteen Maclennan, nee Menzies

In a packed Dingwall church and hall Gaelic musician, shinty mum and teacher Kirsteen Maclennan was laid to rest on Saturday morning.

Hundreds of people came to pay respects to Mrs Maclennan, who used her maiden name Menzies in her singing life.

Thousands more mourners joined a video link for her funeral.

Bright sparks of pink shone out across the congregation and tears fell as a fiddle and clarsach melody was played in the packed church and hall.

Kirsteen died from breast cancer on October 6. She had been ill for some time.

She died a month short of her 50th birthday.

Kirsteen was described as an “incredible” woman with an unlimited passion for life.

A Zoom link, to allow those who could not attend in person, reached its capacity long before the funeral started at 10.30am prompt in St Clement’s Church in Dingwall.

Later, mourners lined the street as her coffin made its way through Dingwall to Mitchell Hill Cemetery.

At times those gathered were silent, with mourners deeply moved by her death and the strength of her family and friends.

There were times when the emotion overtook the congregation. One woman said she was shocked at losing someone so vibrant and young, someone “who wanted to live”.

People travelled from across Scotland and beyond to show support for Kirsteen’s family.

Husband Jamie “Stork” Maclennan was joined by the couple’s two teenage boys Finlay and Hector, as well as daughter Aine, Kirsteen’s mum Janet and her brother and wider family.

Some of the “best singing ever heard” joined for the first hymn Be Still In the Presence of the Lord.

The eulogy was given by a friend, only two years on from the funeral of Kirsteen’s dad Hamish.

The eulogist broke down in tears as he talked of her passion for life and her family.

Father and daughter were said to be “reunited again”. At one time both were heavily involved in Dingwall Gaelic Choir.

Kirsteen’s choristers, The Black Isle Choir, sang in memory of their former conductor. After they sang, the congregation cheered – soloists were in tears.

Stephen MacIver, a friend, fellow chorister in the Black Isle, Alba and Dingwall Gaelic Choir, had been asked by Kirsteen to read a poem to the congregation.

Reading from a daily reading used by Kirsteen titled Joy Will Come Again, he said people would find hope again.

He said Kirsteen had a strong faith in God and was a committed Christian.

The evening before the funeral, her friends and fellow choristers in the Alba Choir sang to her memory at the opening of the Royal National Mod in Paisley.

Choirs were Kirsteen’s extended family

The Alba Choir “family” had sung at Eurovision, and in spite of being from all over Scotland had become a close-knit group, and many of the singers were in the congregation.

People from across Scottish life attended the funeral, some – who were already at the Royal National Mod in Paisley, made their way to St Clement’s to lay their “sister” to rest.

The shinty world, where Kirsteen had trained to coach the younger teams, was out in force – many said they would miss her “shouts” from the sidelines.

Also gathered were other family and friends from every walk of life including former pupils at Dingwall Academy, colleagues, shinty mums and school friends.

Many remembered her incredible soprano voice – whether singing or supporting Beauly Shinty Club – it was described as “mesmerising”.

Kirsteen was ‘selfless’

On social media, those who could not join in with the Zoom link or attend the funeral in person wrote tributes to their “beautiful girl”,

One woman said Kirsteen had “touched every single person’s life she came into contact with.”

Others spoke about her joy of life, of her smile and antics. Her smile and ability to have fun whatever she was doing were mentioned.

She was described as “selfless” for how she always looked for the best in everyone and encouraged people whatever their abilities.

The funeral was a time for laughter as well as tears.

From all over the world, tribute after tribute spoke to her kindness and selflessness.

The final hymn Will Your Anchor Hold In the Storms of Life was sung as Kirsteen’s coffin was taken out into the morning sunshine, and to her internment at Mitchell Hill Cemetery.

Gaelic songs were sung at the graveside in an intimate and moving ceremony.

A collection was taken during the service for the Pink Ribbon Foundation, St Clement’s Parish Church and Dingwall District Nurses.

Kirsteen who was “almost always organised” had taken time to prepare some of the details of her funeral.