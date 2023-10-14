‘Forever in our hearts’: Dingwall lays to rest its Gaelic sister Kirsteen Maclennan, nee Menzies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Forever in our hearts’: Dingwall lays to rest its Gaelic sister Kirsteen Maclennan, nee Menzies

Music teacher Kirsteen Maclennan, a Gaelic singer, was laid to rest on Saturday morning.

By Louise Glen
Kirsteen Maclennan's coffin being taken to the hearse.
Hundreds of people attended the funeral of Kirsteen Maclennan. Image: Jasperimage.

In a packed Dingwall church and hall Gaelic musician, shinty mum and teacher Kirsteen Maclennan was laid to rest on Saturday morning.

Hundreds of people came to pay respects to Mrs Maclennan, who used her maiden name Menzies in her singing life.

Thousands more mourners joined a video link for her funeral.

Bright sparks of pink shone out across the congregation and tears fell as a fiddle and clarsach melody was played in the packed church and hall.

Kirsteen died from breast cancer on October 6. She had been ill for some time.

Kirsteen Maclennan, nee Menzies, packed funeral took place in Dingwall

She died a month short of her 50th birthday.

Kirsteen was described as an “incredible” woman with an unlimited passion for life.

A Zoom link, to allow those who could not attend in person, reached its capacity long before the funeral started at 10.30am prompt in St Clement’s Church in Dingwall.

Later, mourners lined the street as her coffin made its way through Dingwall to Mitchell Hill Cemetery.

Crowds gather at Kirsteen Maclennan's funeral.
Crowds gathered to attend Kirsteen Maclennan’s funeral. Image: Jasperimage.

At times those gathered were silent, with mourners deeply moved by her death and the strength of her family and friends.

There were times when the emotion overtook the congregation. One woman said she was shocked at losing someone so vibrant and young, someone “who wanted to live”.

People travelled from across Scotland and beyond to show support for Kirsteen’s family.

Husband Jamie “Stork” Maclennan was joined by the couple’s two teenage boys Finlay and Hector, as well as daughter Aine, Kirsteen’s mum Janet and her brother and wider family.

The funeral goers pay their respects at Kirsteen Maclennan's funeral.
Funeral goers pay their final respects. Image: Jasperimage.

Some of the “best singing ever heard” joined for the first hymn Be Still In the Presence of the Lord.

The eulogy was given by a friend, only two years on from the funeral of Kirsteen’s dad Hamish.

The eulogist broke down in tears as he talked of her passion for life and her family.

Father and daughter were said to be “reunited again”. At one time both were heavily involved in Dingwall Gaelic Choir.

Kirsteen’s choristers, The Black Isle Choir, sang in memory of their former conductor. After they sang, the congregation cheered – soloists were in tears.

A bagpiper pipes the hearse at Kirsteen Maclennan's funeral.
A bagpiper piped the hearse at the funeral. Image: Jasperimage.

Stephen MacIver, a friend, fellow chorister in the Black Isle, Alba and Dingwall Gaelic Choir, had been asked by Kirsteen to read a poem to the congregation.

Reading from a daily reading used by Kirsteen titled Joy Will Come Again, he said people would find hope again.

He said Kirsteen had a strong faith in God and was a committed Christian.

The evening before the funeral, her friends and fellow choristers in the Alba Choir sang to her memory at the opening of the Royal National Mod in Paisley.

Choirs were Kirsteen’s extended family

The Alba Choir “family” had sung at Eurovision, and in spite of being from all over Scotland had become a close-knit group, and many of the singers were in the congregation.

People from across Scottish life attended the funeral, some – who were already at the Royal National Mod in Paisley, made their way to St Clement’s to lay their “sister” to rest.

‘A twinkle in her eye’: Tributes to Gaelic gold medalist Kirsteen Maclennan after death aged 49

The shinty world, where Kirsteen had trained to coach the younger teams, was out in force – many said they would miss her “shouts” from the sidelines.

Also gathered were other family and friends from every walk of life including former pupils at Dingwall Academy, colleagues, shinty mums and school friends.

Many remembered her incredible soprano voice – whether singing or supporting Beauly Shinty Club – it was described as “mesmerising”.

Kirsteen was ‘selfless’

On social media, those who could not join in with the Zoom link or attend the funeral in person wrote tributes to their “beautiful girl”,

One woman said Kirsteen had “touched every single person’s life she came into contact with.”

Others spoke about her joy of life, of her smile and antics. Her smile and ability to have fun whatever she was doing were mentioned.

She was described as “selfless” for how she always looked for the best in everyone and encouraged people whatever their abilities.

The hearse at Kirsteen Maclennan's funeral.
The hearse waits outside the church. Image: Jasperimage.

The funeral was a time for laughter as well as tears.

From all over the world, tribute after tribute spoke to her kindness and selflessness.

The final hymn Will Your Anchor Hold In the Storms of Life was sung as Kirsteen’s coffin was taken out into the morning sunshine, and to her internment at Mitchell Hill Cemetery.

Gaelic songs were sung at the graveside in an intimate and moving ceremony.

A collection was taken during the service for the Pink Ribbon Foundation, St Clement’s Parish Church and Dingwall District Nurses.

Kirsteen who was “almost always organised” had taken time to prepare some of the details of her funeral.

More from Highlands & Islands

Lara Hourie. All images supplied by The Orkney Dairy
The Orkney Dairy is labour of love for team behind fourth generation family farm
A visualisation of the proposed community hub for Upper Achintore. Image: Mabbett Consultancy
Funding secured for community hub plan in Fort William area could benefit more than…
The Loch Affric Circuit is said to be not for the first-time hiker
Highland walks named among favourite autumn hikes
Renfrewshire School Pipe Band play outside Paisley Abbey and Town Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Gallery: Paisley welcomes back Royal National Mod with open arms
repairs being done on the Cairngorm funicular railway
Cairngorm funicular reopening delayed amid repair challenges
Ron Lawson has said ferry issues are having a detrimental impact on his work. Image submitted.
Prolific landscape artist Ron Lawson says ferry woes cut short island paintings
Fergus McGowan, Josh Kerr, Ali Gray and Craig Grozier of Askival Rum, based on the Isle of Rum.
The rum from Rùm: Askival to sell its last batch as its journey comes…
Linda proudly holds her glass award at Perth Town Hall.
'I don't know where I would be if it wasn't for Gaelic': CBeebies presenter…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0044416 8th August 2023. Author Shona Vance (S G Maclean) is pictured with her new book, The Winter List, at Elgin cathedral today. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
'Bookseller of Inverness' and 'Winter List' author turns her attention to Cromarty for her…
Two police Scotland officers standing to side of police motorbike.
Aberdeen teen found after major search near Aviemore