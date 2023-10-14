‘Save our libraries’: Campaigners make message clear at 140th birthday gala for Woodside Library

Woodside Library – the oldest in Aberdeen – celebrates its 140th birthday this weekend.

The much-loved building served the community for more than a century until it was closed due to council budget cuts in March.

Residents have not been able to step foot through its doors since but have never given up their fight to save the vital facility.

About 50 people gathered outside the granite building on Saturday morning to share their memories and celebrate its 140-year history.

Those who were regular users of the library helped to brighten up the path leading to the building with chalk messages, and song lyrics, to make it clear they want to see it open once again.

Birthday celebration for Woodside Library

Woodside resident Hayden Lorimer welcomed the crowd and led everyone in three cheers to mark the library’s milestone birthday.

He shared the story of who the library came to be all those years ago when a “local laddie” made his fortune down south and decided to give back to his place of birth.

Sir John Anderson, whose portrait still hangs in the storeroom, paid for the purpose-built library building and 9,000 books to lines its shelves.

He said: “Anderson’s vision, realised here on Clifton Road, was for a people’s free library. An institution for anyone, and everyone, at all times.

“140 years if you’ve got your calculator handy, amounts to: 1680 months, or 7840 weeks, or 51,100 days.

“But what we can’t ever put a figure to, are the number of local people whose lives have been positively and profoundly impacted by the presence of this library across that span of time.

“The value of that contribution is priceless.”

‘Save our libraries’

The gala event featured children’s games and even a musical Conga line but also offered an opportunity for campaigners to speak out.

Laurie Mackay, who has been an active voice throughout the Save Aberdeen Libraries campaign, was asked to talk about why libraries matter.

“It seems a simple question, but there is no short or simple answer,” she told the crowd.

She shared a list of the people in the community and the reasons why libraries are important, summarising that everyone at some point has visited their library for “sanctuary, information and community”.

Her speech was followed by the lively drummers of the Guarana Street Band who provided entertainment and led the crowd in a chant of “save our libraries”.

Public urged to share their views

Months after Woodside Library, and five others in Aberdeen, shut their doors, the public are finally being asked for their views on the impact of the closures.

A consultation was launched after it was threatened Aberdeen City Council’s decision could land them in court.

Hayden added: “What we’re counting on now, is for everyone assembled here to channel their energy and enthusiasm into putting the word out that there’s a precious chance to get that library door reopened.

“We the public are now finally being asked for our views on library closures.

“Today, Woodside is carrying the symbolic weight of all six community libraries shutdown since the spring.

“Cornhill, Cults, Ferryhill, Kaimhill and Northfield matter just as much to their local communities – matter to all of us, in fact – as does Woodside.”

The public consultation is available online. Alternatively, paper copies can be found in open libraries across Aberdeen.