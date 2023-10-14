‘Save our libraries’: Campaigners make message clear at 140th birthday gala for Woodside Library

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Save our libraries’: Campaigners make message clear at 140th birthday gala for Woodside Library

Those in attendance brightened up the path outside the 140-year-old building with messages and song lyrics.

By Ellie Milne
Campaigners and residents outside Woodside Library
About 50 Woodside residents and campaigners gathered outside their local library to celebrate its 140th birthday and continue their fight to see it reopen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Woodside Library – the oldest in Aberdeen – celebrates its 140th birthday this weekend.

The much-loved building served the community for more than a century until it was closed due to council budget cuts in March.

Residents have not been able to step foot through its doors since but have never given up their fight to save the vital facility.

A crowd gathered to celebrate Woodside Library's 140th birthday
A crowd gathered to celebrate Woodside Library’s 140th birthday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

About 50 people gathered outside the granite building on Saturday morning to share their memories and celebrate its 140-year history.

Those who were regular users of the library helped to brighten up the path leading to the building with chalk messages, and song lyrics, to make it clear they want to see it open once again.

A Manic Street Preachers line chalked onto concrete outside the library
A Manic Street Preachers line chalked onto concrete outside the library. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Birthday celebration for Woodside Library

Woodside resident Hayden Lorimer welcomed the crowd and led everyone in three cheers to mark the library’s milestone birthday.

He shared the story of who the library came to be all those years ago when a “local laddie” made his fortune down south and decided to give back to his place of birth.

Sir John Anderson, whose portrait still hangs in the storeroom, paid for the purpose-built library building and 9,000 books to lines its shelves.

Hayden Lorimer
Hayden Lorimer speaking at the event. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

He said: “Anderson’s vision, realised here on Clifton Road, was for a people’s free library. An institution for anyone, and everyone, at all times.

“140 years if you’ve got your calculator handy, amounts to: 1680 months, or 7840 weeks, or 51,100 days.

“But what we can’t ever put a figure to, are the number of local people whose lives have been positively and profoundly impacted by the presence of this library across that span of time.

“The value of that contribution is priceless.”

Visitors wrote messages in chalk outside Woodside Library
Visitors wrote messages in chalk outside Woodside Library. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

‘Save our libraries’

The gala event featured children’s games and even a musical Conga line but also offered an opportunity for campaigners to speak out.

Laurie Mackay, who has been an active voice throughout the Save Aberdeen Libraries campaign, was asked to talk about why libraries matter.

“It seems a simple question, but there is no short or simple answer,” she told the crowd.

Laurie Mackay speaking at the event
Laurie Mackay speaking at the event. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

She shared a list of the people in the community and the reasons why libraries are important, summarising that everyone at some point has visited their library for “sanctuary, information and community”.

Her speech was followed by the lively drummers of the Guarana Street Band who provided entertainment and led the crowd in a chant of “save our libraries”.

Public urged to share their views

Woodside Library birthday event
The granite building is 140-years-old. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Months after Woodside Library, and five others in Aberdeen, shut their doors, the public are finally being asked for their views on the impact of the closures.

A consultation was launched after it was threatened Aberdeen City Council’s decision could land them in court.

Hayden added: “What we’re counting on now, is for everyone assembled here to channel their energy and enthusiasm into putting the word out that there’s a precious chance to get that library door reopened.

Guarana Street Band
Guarana Street Band entertained everyone at the birthday celebration. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“We the public are now finally being asked for our views on library closures.

“Today, Woodside is carrying the symbolic weight of all six community libraries shutdown since the spring.

“Cornhill, Cults, Ferryhill, Kaimhill and Northfield matter just as much to their local communities – matter to all of us, in fact – as does Woodside.”

The public consultation is available online. Alternatively, paper copies can be found in open libraries across Aberdeen.

Woodside Library 140th birthday gala
About 50 people attended the Woodside Library 140th birthday gala. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
A number of messages were left on the path outside Woodside Library
A number of messages were left on the path. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Guarana Street Band outside Woodside Library
Guarana Street Band outside Woodside Library. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Laurie MacKay speaking at the event with Hayden Lorimer
Laurie MacKay speaking at the event with Hayden Lorimer. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
"Save our libraries" banners
“Save our libraries” banners. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Hayden Lorimer: Saving Aberdeen libraries is about protecting connection, warmth, safety and freedom

Conversation