A90 closed at Crimond following two-vehicle crash

Two vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A90 at Crimond.

Emergency services were called to the A90 Aberdeen to Fraserburgh road just before 3.30pm.

The road has been closed in both directions near the junction for Crimond Airfield.

The fire service dispatched two appliances from Peterhead to the scene where crews worked to make the vehicles safe.

The stop message came in at 3.53pm.

It is understood the ambulance service was also in attendance.

There are currently no reports of any injuries.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A90 at Crimond around 3.25pm on Saturday, October 14.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed.”

More to follow.