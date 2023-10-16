“Monumental” move: First dedicated ambulance for Turriff to be based at local fire station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

“Monumental” move: First dedicated ambulance for Turriff to be based at local fire station

Turriff residents have been waiting twice as long for an ambulance compared to people in other parts of the region.

By Shanay Taylor
Turriff's first ambulance will be stationed at the local fire station from next month
Turriff's first ambulance will be stationed at the local fire station from next month

Turriff’s first ambulance will be stationed at the local fire station from next month in a move that hopes to reduce soaring waiting times.

The new vehicle – which was brought into service in June but has been based in Banff until a location in Turriff could be found – will be on standby at the station on Fife Street from November 1.

The move has been welcomed by Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid who said that the community has rightly been concerned by historically high waiting times.

Figures released by the ambulance service revealed that Turriff residents waited twice as long for an ambulance compared to those in other parts of the region last year.

In life-threatening situations, the average length of time taken to respond to a 999 call from Turriff was 22 minutes 16 seconds.

Average wait time has risen by almost seven minutes

The figure has risen by almost seven minutes since 2019 when the average was 15 minutes and 45 seconds.

MP David Duguid held a public meeting in Turriff last year which was attended by more than 150 people to discuss the issue.

David Duguid pictured in Turriff.
David Duguid MP is delighted that Turriff will have its own ambulance. Image: David Duguid MP.

He said he is “delighted” that Turriff will now have its own ambulance stationed in town.

“It has taken a long time to get to this stage but this announcement is monumental and will help the ambulance service to meet the challenges of the coming winter months when demand will increase,” he added.

He added that the new ambulance will give “hard-working paramedics” a better chance to react more effectively to local needs and help patients in the town aswell as the larger surrounding rural area.

He recalled how at the public meeting last year, there was an overwhelming feeling of frustration.

“When people call 999 the public expects the ambulance service to attend quickly and new resources like this will help to make sure they now can,” he explained.

Confirming the move and date in an email to Mr Duguid, the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “I am delighted to inform you that everything is now in place for Turriff and our proposal is that we go live on November 1.”

