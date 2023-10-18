North-east drivers told ‘do not travel’ during life-threatening Storm Babet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North-east drivers told ‘do not travel’ during life-threatening Storm Babet

Police have warned people to stay at home while a red weather warning is in place on Thursday and Friday.

By Ellie Milne
Traffic on a rainy road
Motorists are being advised by police to stay off the road during Storm Babet. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

North-east motorists have been told to stay off the roads during Storm Babet due to “extremely dangerous” driving conditions.

The Met Office has upgraded the weather warning to the highest level in parts of south Aberdeenshire and Angus.

The rare red alert for rain will be in place for 18 hours between 6pm on Thursday and midday on Friday.

It has been added to the yellow and amber rain and wind warnings already in place in Grampian and the Highlands – with gusts of up to 70mph expected.

Police have told drivers to stay off the roads during this time due to the “extremely dangerous” conditions and floodwater which could cause a danger to life.

Met Office red weather warning for Storm Babet in Aberdeenshire.
Red weather warning for rain in Stonehaven was issued by the Met Office. Image: Met Office.

People are being urged to consider the consequences of driving in this weather before getting behind the wheel.

Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan, head of road policing, said: “Our advice is to avoid any form of travel during the period of the red weather warning.

“Driving conditions are expected to be extremely dangerous with disruption and significant delays.

“Amber warnings still remain in place for rain and wind so high sided vehicles in those areas should consider how essential their journey is.

“Don’t ignore road closure signs – they are for your safety.

‘Do not travel’ during Storm Babet

Stein Connelly, from Transport Scotland, added: “We recently witnessed some of the most severe weather in Scotland since the 1890s, and this is looking like another period of extreme weather, which could present a risk to life.

“People need to plan ahead and be prepared. Avoid travel unless essential. If you do need to travel, check before your travel as your journey is likely to be affected by these latest severe weather warnings.

Transport Scotland has announced roads will be disrupted due to the storm.

“For those in Angus and South Aberdeenshire, the advice is clear – do not travel during the period the red warning is in effect. The rain is expected to present some really challenging conditions.”

Residents in these areas, including Stonehaven, Inverbervie, Laurencekirk, Brechin, Forfar, Kirriemuir and Montrose, have been told expect extensive flooding and a loss of power.

Storm Babet is expected to cause significant disruption across the country with many public transport services already cancelled.

ScotRail will close most lines in the north and north-east over the next two days due to the severe weather, while speed restrictions will be in place on open routes.

Storm Babet live updates: All the latest news, travel and disruption as Met Office signal red alert

