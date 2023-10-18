North-east drivers told ‘do not travel’ during life-threatening Storm Babet

North-east motorists have been told to stay off the roads during Storm Babet due to “extremely dangerous” driving conditions.

The Met Office has upgraded the weather warning to the highest level in parts of south Aberdeenshire and Angus.

The rare red alert for rain will be in place for 18 hours between 6pm on Thursday and midday on Friday.

It has been added to the yellow and amber rain and wind warnings already in place in Grampian and the Highlands – with gusts of up to 70mph expected.

Police have told drivers to stay off the roads during this time due to the “extremely dangerous” conditions and floodwater which could cause a danger to life.

People are being urged to consider the consequences of driving in this weather before getting behind the wheel.

Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan, head of road policing, said: “Our advice is to avoid any form of travel during the period of the red weather warning.

“Driving conditions are expected to be extremely dangerous with disruption and significant delays.

“Amber warnings still remain in place for rain and wind so high sided vehicles in those areas should consider how essential their journey is.

“Don’t ignore road closure signs – they are for your safety.

‘Do not travel’ during Storm Babet

Stein Connelly, from Transport Scotland, added: “We recently witnessed some of the most severe weather in Scotland since the 1890s, and this is looking like another period of extreme weather, which could present a risk to life.

“People need to plan ahead and be prepared. Avoid travel unless essential. If you do need to travel, check before your travel as your journey is likely to be affected by these latest severe weather warnings.

“For those in Angus and South Aberdeenshire, the advice is clear – do not travel during the period the red warning is in effect. The rain is expected to present some really challenging conditions.”

Residents in these areas, including Stonehaven, Inverbervie, Laurencekirk, Brechin, Forfar, Kirriemuir and Montrose, have been told expect extensive flooding and a loss of power.

Storm Babet is expected to cause significant disruption across the country with many public transport services already cancelled.

ScotRail will close most lines in the north and north-east over the next two days due to the severe weather, while speed restrictions will be in place on open routes.