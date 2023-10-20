Storm Babet: Aberdeenshire supermarket shelves empty as road closures make deliveries impossible

Supermarkets in Aberdeenshire are struggling to get deliveries of fresh products due to road closures caused by Storm Babet.

The issue comes as a red ‘danger to life’ weather warning covering part of the north of Scotland has been extended until midnight on Saturday, with torrential rains continuing to cause widespread disruption.

The A90 between Dundee and Stonehaven is still closed as the Brechin bypass remains severely flooded.

No fresh food deliveries due to Storm Babet

Photos from our newsletter producer Charlotte Thomson who visited the Inverurie Tesco show the vegetable shelves and the bread aisle completely empty.

A Tesco spokesman said: “We are doing everything we can to keep our stores in Aberdeenshire stocked, but our first priority is to ensure everyone’s safety, which may mean some temporary impact on deliveries.”

The P&J has also contacted Lidl, Aldi, M&S and Morrisons press offices for updates.