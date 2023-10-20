Storm Babet: Aberdeenshire supermarket shelves empty as road closures make deliveries impossible

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Storm Babet: Aberdeenshire supermarket shelves empty as road closures make deliveries impossible

Supermarkets across the region have been unable to receive fresh products amid road closures due to Storm Babet

By Alberto Lejarraga
Empty shelves at Inverurie Tesco
Empty shelves at Tesco in Inverurie on Friday due to Storm Babet. Image: Charlotte Thomson/DC Thomson.

Supermarkets in Aberdeenshire are struggling to get deliveries of fresh products due to road closures caused by Storm Babet.

The issue comes as a red ‘danger to life’ weather warning covering part of the north of Scotland has been extended until midnight on Saturday, with torrential rains continuing to cause widespread disruption.

The A90 between Dundee and Stonehaven is still closed as the Brechin bypass remains severely flooded.

Supermarkets have not been able to receive fresh groceries due to Storm Babet. Photo Charlotte Thomson/DC Thomson

No fresh food deliveries due to Storm Babet

Photos from our newsletter producer Charlotte Thomson who visited the Inverurie Tesco show the vegetable shelves and the bread aisle completely empty.

Vegetable shelves at Tesco in Inverurie are completely empty. Image. Charlotte Thomson/ DC Thomson.

A Tesco spokesman said: “We are doing everything we can to keep our stores in Aberdeenshire stocked, but our first priority is to ensure everyone’s safety, which may mean some temporary impact on deliveries.”

The P&J has also contacted Lidl, Aldi, M&S and Morrisons press offices for updates.

