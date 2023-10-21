Community effort needed to clean-up Boddam Harbour after Storm Babet

The Boddam Harbour Trust is calling on the community to help clear-up damage caused by Storm Babet.

Massive waves crashed down on the harbour throughout Thursday and Friday which has caused significant damage in the area.

The weather was so “horrendous” it was able to move concrete, create a four-foot hole in the ground and even tore up part of the road.

A shed full of fisherman’s gear was taken off its foundations and turned around, while the beach is strewn with creel pots next to the knocked down sea wall.

Harbour master Rob Young said he felt helpless as Storm Babet took over the coastal village.

“I just had to stand back and watch it, there’s nothing you can do,” he added.

He made the decision to close off the road to the harbour to keep people safe.

“The harbour was hit hard during high tide at 4.30am and then it took another pounding 12 hours later,” Rob explained. “It was 24 hours of horrendous weather.”

Community clean-up at Boddam Harbour following storm

After a review of the weather forecast, Rob has organised a clean-up of the harbour to take place on Sunday from 9.30am.

Anyone who is willing to help is asked to come along with wheel barrows, shovels and hard brushes if possible.

He continued: “People are already volunteering to help through our harbour Facebook page. We’ll start to get the harbour cleaned up but the road will take longer to fix.

“The harbour is a trust owned by the whole village so it’s good to see them come together to clean it up.”