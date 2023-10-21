Community effort needed to clean-up Boddam Harbour after Storm Babet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Community effort needed to clean-up Boddam Harbour after Storm Babet

The harbour has suffered significant damage due to massive waves and heavy rain.

By Ellie Milne

The Boddam Harbour Trust is calling on the community to help clear-up damage caused by Storm Babet.

Massive waves crashed down on the harbour throughout Thursday and Friday which has caused significant damage in the area.

The weather was so “horrendous” it was able to move concrete, create a four-foot hole in the ground and even tore up part of the road.

Destroyed road at Boddam Harbour
The road leading to the harbour has been destroyed by Storm Babet. Image: Boddam Harbour/Facebook.

A shed full of fisherman’s gear was taken off its foundations and turned around, while the beach is strewn with creel pots next to the knocked down sea wall.

Harbour master Rob Young said he felt helpless as Storm Babet took over the coastal village.

Storm Damage at Boddam Harbour
Storm Babet has caused massive waves to hit Boddam Harbour. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Boddam sea wall
The sea wall has been wrecked. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“I just had to stand back and watch it, there’s nothing you can do,” he added.

He made the decision to close off the road to the harbour to keep people safe.

“The harbour was hit hard during high tide at 4.30am and then it took another pounding 12 hours later,” Rob explained. “It was 24 hours of horrendous weather.”

An overview of the harbour area in Boddam
An overview of the harbour area in Boddam. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Boddam Harbour
Debris left behind by Storm Babet. Image: Boddam Harbour/Facebook.

Community clean-up at Boddam Harbour following storm

After a review of the weather forecast, Rob has organised a clean-up of the harbour to take place on Sunday from 9.30am.

Anyone who is willing to help is asked to come along with wheel barrows, shovels and hard brushes if possible.

The sea wall has been damaged by the waves.
The sea wall has been damaged by the waves. Image: Boddam Harbour/Facebook.
The aftermath of Storm Babet at Boddam Harbour
The aftermath of Storm Babet at Boddam Harbour. Image: Boddam Harbour/Facebook.

He continued: “People are already volunteering to help through our harbour Facebook page. We’ll start to get the harbour cleaned up but the road will take longer to fix.

“The harbour is a trust owned by the whole village so it’s good to see them come together to clean it up.”

Conversation