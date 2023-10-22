Images show huge trees toppled by Storm Babet at Aberdeen’s Seaton Park

Huge trees at an Aberdeen park recently crowned “Scotland’s favourite” have been uprooted by ferocious Storm Babet gales.

Several massive trees around the rugby pitch in Seaton Park have been left lying on their side after days of dangerous wind speeds across the north and north-east.

It comes about a year after the Donside expanse was voted Scotland’s favourite park.

How was Seaton Park hit by Storm Babet?

Seaton Park was busy on Sunday, as families made the most of their chance to get back outdoors after Storm Babet made it unsafe to even leave the house.

But amid the serene conditions were reminders of just how serious the gales were.

As well as the fallen trees, the River Don remained perilously high and fast-flowing.

And some parts of the pathway along the bank remained submerged.

And Aberdeen University’s nearby Cruickshank Botanic Gardens were locked up, due to safety fears.

Parts of the spot, just off The Chanonry, were sealed off for months after damage inflicted by Storm Arwen two years ago,

It comes after a dog walker in Stirlinghsire went viral for filming a forest floor being “lifted” by huge gusts during Storm Babet.

In January 2022, during Storm Malik, a woman was killed by a falling tree in Aberdeen.

Sandra Clark, 60, died instantly in the incident at Deveron Road in the Mastrick area of the city.

