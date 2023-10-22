Images show huge trees toppled by Storm Babet at Aberdeen’s Seaton Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Images show huge trees toppled by Storm Babet at Aberdeen’s Seaton Park

Families arriving at the beauty spot on Sunday were shocked to find the trail of destruction left by gales over the past few days.

By Ben Hendry
Seaton Park is showing the scars of Storm Babet.
Seaton Park is showing the scars of Storm Babet. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Huge trees at an Aberdeen park recently crowned “Scotland’s favourite” have been uprooted by ferocious Storm Babet gales.

Several massive trees around the rugby pitch in Seaton Park have been left lying on their side after days of dangerous wind speeds across the north and north-east.

It comes about a year after the Donside expanse was voted Scotland’s favourite park.

Storm Babet left parts of Seaton Park in disarray. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 
Another old tree is felled, with families posing for photos beside the astonishing display of nature’s power. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 

How was Seaton Park hit by Storm Babet?

Seaton Park was busy on Sunday, as families made the most of their chance to get back outdoors after Storm Babet made it unsafe to even leave the house.

But amid the serene conditions were reminders of just how serious the gales were.

A huge divot was left in the ground where the tree was uprooted. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 

As well as the fallen trees, the River Don remained perilously high and fast-flowing.

And some parts of the pathway along the bank remained submerged.

The path leading to the Brig o’ Balgownie was left swamped. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 
Large puddles in Seaton Park after the rainfall of Storm Babet. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

And Aberdeen University’s nearby Cruickshank Botanic Gardens were locked up, due to safety fears.

Parts of the spot, just off The Chanonry, were sealed off for months after damage inflicted by Storm Arwen two years ago,

The gates are locked shut. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 
A short distance away, a fallen tree blocks a path near the King Street Lidl supermarket. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 

It comes after a dog walker in Stirlinghsire went viral for filming a forest floor being “lifted” by huge gusts during Storm Babet.

In January 2022, during Storm Malik, a woman was killed by a falling tree in Aberdeen.

Sandra Clark, 60, died instantly in the incident at Deveron Road in the Mastrick area of the city.

Keep up to date with the latest as the north-east recovers from Storm Babet:

Storm Babet live updates: Flooding causes major disruption as residents evacuated and train services cancelled in the north-east

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Snowfall on the Cairngorms yesterday.
Cairngorms turned into winter wonderland as snow falls across the mountains
A957 road washed out after Storm Babet.
Slug road between Stonehaven and Deeside closed after parts of it 'washed out' during…
storm babet Brechin caravan park
'I was on the phone to my daughter thinking I was going to die':…
Anne Farquharson standing at front door of house.
North-east residents left days without power during Storm Babet
Rape survivor Nikki Houston says she hopes her story will help other victims. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
'I died at the age of four': Aberdeen child rape survivor speaks out as…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a bus stop pervert and a nightmare neighbour
Duncan Houston was convicted of raping his daughter when she was just four years old. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen dad found guilty of raping daughter, 4, told to expect 'significant' prison sentence
House getting water pumped in Peterculter.
Power restored to thousands who lost supply during Storm Babet - with customers able…
In picture: Scott McNeil of the Bridgend Bar in Brechin during the clean-up. Image: Chris Ferguson/DC Thomson
Brechin pub owner loses £80k of renovations in Storm Babet but vows to reopen…
A huge hole in Bridge of Dun after Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid
Incredible images show huge HOLE in 240-year-old Angus bridge after Storm Babet

Conversation