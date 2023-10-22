Slug road between Stonehaven and Deeside closed after parts of it ‘washed out’ during Storm Babet

The A957 slug road between Stonehaven and Crathes has been closed after “substantial” parts of it were washed out during Storm Babet.

Council workers have cordoned off a dangerous area near Blairydryne Bridge, with barriers now diverting drivers away.

Images show the ground underneath the road has been washed out in the torrential rain that has been battering the region since Thursday evening.

It comes as residents deal with the aftermath of the storm that caused chaos to travel, public transport and other services.

Two people have died, and a search is ongoing to find a man who got trapped in his vehicle on a flooded road near Marykirk.

Storm Babet causes chaos to travel

There is currently no information when the A957 slug road will reopen to traffic.

Motorists are advised to use an alternative route via the AWPR or the B979 Netherly Road until the damage has been repaired.

Meanwhile, a large stretch of the A90 between Stonehaven and Dundee remains closed three days on due to severe flooding.

The A980 has also been shut both ways from Shell Garage to the Banchory turn-off.

A yellow weather warning for ice is in place from 9pm tonight until 9am tomorrow, with drivers urged to be extra cautious when out and about.

Read more from our Storm Babet coverage here: