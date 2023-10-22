Slug road between Stonehaven and Deeside closed after parts of it ‘washed out’ during Storm Babet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Slug road between Stonehaven and Deeside closed after parts of it ‘washed out’ during Storm Babet

Drivers are urged to use an alternative route for the time being.

By Denny Andonova
A957 road washed out after Storm Babet.
The A957 slug road is the main route from Stonehaven to Deeside. Image: Aberdeenshire Council/Twitter.

The A957 slug road between Stonehaven and Crathes has been closed after “substantial” parts of it were washed out during Storm Babet.

Council workers have cordoned off a dangerous area near Blairydryne Bridge, with barriers now diverting drivers away.

Images show the ground underneath the road has been washed out in the torrential rain that has been battering the region since Thursday evening.

Hundreds of trees came down during Storm Babet. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

It comes as residents deal with the aftermath of the storm that caused chaos to travel, public transport and other services.

Two people have died, and a search is ongoing to find a man who got trapped in his vehicle on a flooded road near Marykirk.

Storm Babet causes chaos to travel

There is currently no information when the A957 slug road will reopen to traffic.

Motorists are advised to use an alternative route via the AWPR or the B979 Netherly Road until the damage has been repaired.

Cars going through water on the A944 Westhill to Dunect road after Storm Babet.
Cars going through water on the A944 Westhill to Dunect road. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Meanwhile, a large stretch of the A90 between Stonehaven and Dundee remains closed three days on due to severe flooding.

The A980 has also been shut both ways from Shell Garage to the Banchory turn-off.

A yellow weather warning for ice is in place from 9pm tonight until 9am tomorrow, with drivers urged to be extra cautious when out and about.

Storm Babet: Weather warning finally lifted but disruption continues

Conversation