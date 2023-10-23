Gritter overturns after hitting iced floodwater at Hatton of Fintray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gritter overturns after hitting iced floodwater at Hatton of Fintray

Temperatures across Aberdeenshire have dropped sharply following Storm Babet.

By Ellie Milne
Gritter being filled at council depot
An Aberdeenshire Council gritter, like the one pictured, overturned due to the icy road conditions. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.

A gritter has overturned on a road at Hatton of Fintray after hitting iced floodwater.

In the aftermath of Storm Babet, temperatures have plummeted across Aberdeenshire causing surface water and areas of flooding to freeze over.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for ice across the region which was in place overnight.

Gritting crews were dispatched by Aberdeenshire Council in the early hours to cover all 32 primary routes.

Flooding on A937 at Marykirk during Storm Babet
Dropping temperatures have caused flooded roads to freeze over in the aftermath of Storm Babet. Picture shows the flooded A937 in Marykirk, Aberdeenshire on Friday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

It is understood one of the council’s experienced gritter drivers was working along the B977 road at Hatton of Fintray when the vehicle hit ice.

The gritter overturned at about 6.30am and blocked the road, but luckily the driver was not seriously injured.

Aberdeenshire Council confirmed he had suffered some bruising and was shaken up by the incident.

The road has closed from the junction next to Hatton of Fintray School until recovery can be carried out.

Gritter hits ice at Hatton of Fintray

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “We may have seen the back of Storm Babet but this morning we’ve seen temperatures drop sharply causing ice on the roads network.

“Our gritting crews were out across Aberdeenshire last night and again at 5.30am. Sadly an experienced gritter driver hit a patch of iced floodwater at Hatton of Fintray and overturned.

“We understand that he has suffered some bruising and was understandably shaken up but thankfully has not suffered any serious injury.

“It sharply emphasises the dangers our crews face tackling such conditions and we would urge motorists to take extreme care if you are venturing onto the network today.

“Even though there are no weather warnings in force anymore, it is so important you drive carefully if you are out and about today. Slow down and drive to the conditions.”

The council’s roads team is continuing to review damage caused to its 3,500-mile network during Storm Babet,

Inspections will take weeks to complete with damage expected to be “extensive” due to the scale of rainfall and strong winds.

Aberdeenshire Council calls on farmers for help to keep roads clear during winter

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Storm Babet: The search for Marykirk's missing man will continue for a fourth day today. Image: Paul Reid
Storm Babet: Man trapped in car on flooded road near Marykirk remains missing three…
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Macrae dumped an unconscious 61yo in a lift. Picture shows; Cher Macrae - dob 21.12.75. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Daniel McKay/DCT Media Date; 20/10/2023
Woman dragged unconscious man into lift and left him there
Flooding has impacted on the A90 route between Stonehaven and Brechin. Parts of the road have since reopened.
A90 reopens between Stonehaven and Brechin, but remains closed to Forfar
25 Main Street in the centre of Alford
Farm shop plans for Alford town centre and row over exercise equipment at Portsoy…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Tree surgeon facing court after man killed by falling timber
Engineers assessing the safety of bridges on the A90 after Storm Babet. Image: Amey
A90 remains shut between Brechin and Forfar as Traffic Scotland explains lack of official…
People and cars gathered in front of Beach Ballroom.
Car-meet held in Aberdeen to remember 22-year-old motorcyclist one month on from death
Star Wars fans were seen at a busy Aberdeen beach now that the weather has turned from Storm Babet.
Gallery: Star Wars cosplayers among crowds flocking to Aberdeen Beach as storm lifts
Damage at Boddam Harbour.
Video: Community rallies to answer plea to clean-up Boddam Harbour after Storm Babet damage
Wendy Taylor died at Water of Lee in Angus during Storm Babet. Image: Police Scotland/Alan Rowan
Woman who died in river during Storm Babet named as crisps entrepreneur, 57

Conversation