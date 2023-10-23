Gritter overturns after hitting iced floodwater at Hatton of Fintray

A gritter has overturned on a road at Hatton of Fintray after hitting iced floodwater.

In the aftermath of Storm Babet, temperatures have plummeted across Aberdeenshire causing surface water and areas of flooding to freeze over.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for ice across the region which was in place overnight.

Gritting crews were dispatched by Aberdeenshire Council in the early hours to cover all 32 primary routes.

It is understood one of the council’s experienced gritter drivers was working along the B977 road at Hatton of Fintray when the vehicle hit ice.

The gritter overturned at about 6.30am and blocked the road, but luckily the driver was not seriously injured.

Aberdeenshire Council confirmed he had suffered some bruising and was shaken up by the incident.

The road has closed from the junction next to Hatton of Fintray School until recovery can be carried out.

Gritter hits ice at Hatton of Fintray

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “We may have seen the back of Storm Babet but this morning we’ve seen temperatures drop sharply causing ice on the roads network.

“Our gritting crews were out across Aberdeenshire last night and again at 5.30am. Sadly an experienced gritter driver hit a patch of iced floodwater at Hatton of Fintray and overturned.

“We understand that he has suffered some bruising and was understandably shaken up but thankfully has not suffered any serious injury.

“It sharply emphasises the dangers our crews face tackling such conditions and we would urge motorists to take extreme care if you are venturing onto the network today.

“Even though there are no weather warnings in force anymore, it is so important you drive carefully if you are out and about today. Slow down and drive to the conditions.”

The council’s roads team is continuing to review damage caused to its 3,500-mile network during Storm Babet,

Inspections will take weeks to complete with damage expected to be “extensive” due to the scale of rainfall and strong winds.