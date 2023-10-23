Well-known pensioner reported missing from Banff

A well-known Banff pensioner has been reported missing.

Bob Gibson, 76, was reported missing to the police on Monday.

He is around 5ft 7ins, of slim build and thinning, grey hair.

Police say there is no last confirmed sighting of Mr Gibson, but he is believed to have been seen between three to six weeks ago.

Due to having no confirmed last sighting, police are unable to say what clothes Mr Gibson was wearing.

Mr Gibson is said to be well-known in the local area and often walks in the area of Duff house and is a keen fisherman.

Sergeant Graeme Cupples said: “We are extremely concerned for Bob and we are trying to ascertain when and where he was last seen.

“I would ask anyone who may have seen Bob or who has any information on where he may have gone to contact us as soon as possible.”