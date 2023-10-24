Should Aberdeen high rises be demolished? A-listed flats on chopping block as council asks for views

Residents and owners of flats in Aberdeen multi-storeys are being asked to share their views on the potential demolition of the buildings.

A consultation on the future of eight buildings in the city centre has been launched.

Those who live in the 839 flats across the city-centre blocks will be asked to select one of five proposed options put forward by the council.

Each option, including demolition, would cost “significant” amounts of money.

Earlier this year, The Press and Journal revealed it could be cheaper to demolish the “deteriorating” towers than to bring them up to modern day standards.

Modernising the buildings could cost more than £400 million over the next 30 years, while replacing the blocks could cost up to £378 million.

Views sought on Aberdeen multi-storeys

A decision on the future of all multi-storeys is expected to be made by summer 2024 – bringing the results of the consultation into consideration.

The eight multi-storey buildings included are:

Gilcomstoun Land

Greig Court

Hutcheon Court

Marischal Court

Porthill Court

Seamount Court

Thistle Court

Virginia Court

Those filling out the survey will be asked to share which high rise they reside in as they are in “quite different conditions”.

All of the buildings were given A-listed status by Historic Environment Scotland (HES) in 2021 which was appealed by the council.

As a result, Thistle, Hutcheon and Grieg Courts were delisted.

The heritage status will also be considered in deciding the future of the multi-storeys.

Consultation available online for residents

Discussions with residents’ groups will also be held during the consultation period, as well as drop-in sessions.

The consultation has has been produced in conjunction with The Tenant Participation Advisory Service Scotland (TPAS), Shelter and streets-UK.

Miranda Radley, housing committee convener, said: “Aberdeen City Council is carrying out a consultation with residents and owners in eight city centre multi-storeys as part of a full options appraisal for the future of the buildings.

“It is incredibly important for residents and owners to engage with the consultation either at one of the drop-in events or by completing the consultation online, as these are people’s homes and everyone must have their say.”

The consultation for flat residents and owners is open until Friday, November 11.