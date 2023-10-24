Should Aberdeen high rises be demolished? A-listed flats on chopping block as council asks for views

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Should Aberdeen high rises be demolished? A-listed flats on chopping block as council asks for views

Eight Granite City multi-storeys are included in the consultation - five of them are A-listed.

By Ellie Milne
Greig Court and Hutcheon Court, Aberdeen. Around 40 council housing staff are to go on strike for four days as a row over changes to their roles escalates.
Greig Court and Hutcheon Court in Aberdeen are part of the council's consultation. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Residents and owners of flats in Aberdeen multi-storeys are being asked to share their views on the potential demolition of the buildings.

A consultation on the future of eight buildings in the city centre has been launched.

Those who live in the 839 flats across the city-centre blocks will be asked to select one of five proposed options put forward by the council.

Each option, including demolition, would cost “significant” amounts of money.

Earlier this year, The Press and Journal revealed it could be cheaper to demolish the “deteriorating” towers than to bring them up to modern day standards.

Modernising the buildings could cost more than £400 million over the next 30 years, while replacing the blocks could cost up to £378 million.

Greig Court in Aberdeen
Greig Court is one of eight Aberdeen city centre multi-storeys included in the consultation. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Views sought on Aberdeen multi-storeys

A decision on the future of all multi-storeys is expected to be made by summer 2024 – bringing the results of the consultation into consideration.

The eight multi-storey buildings included are:

  • Gilcomstoun Land
  • Greig Court
  • Hutcheon Court
  • Marischal Court
  • Porthill Court
  • Seamount Court
  • Thistle Court
  • Virginia Court
The walkway connecting Seamount and Porthill Courts in Aberdeen.
The walkway connecting Seamount and Porthill Courts in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Those filling out the survey will be asked to share which high rise they reside in as they are in “quite different conditions”.

All of the buildings were given A-listed status by Historic Environment Scotland (HES) in 2021 which was appealed by the council.

As a result, Thistle, Hutcheon and Grieg Courts were delisted.

The heritage status will also be considered in deciding the future of the multi-storeys.

Consultation available online for residents

Marischal and Virgina Court in Aberdeen
Residents in Marischal and Virgina Court are to be consulted on the future of the multi-storeys. Another six across Aberdeen could also face demolition. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Discussions with residents’ groups will also be held during the consultation period, as well as drop-in sessions.

The consultation has has been produced in conjunction with The Tenant Participation Advisory Service Scotland (TPAS), Shelter and streets-UK.

Miranda Radley, housing committee convener, said: “Aberdeen City Council is carrying out a consultation with residents and owners in eight city centre multi-storeys as part of a full options appraisal for the future of the buildings.

“It is incredibly important for residents and owners to engage with the consultation either at one of the drop-in events or by completing the consultation online, as these are people’s homes and everyone must have their say.”

The consultation for flat residents and owners is open until Friday, November 11.

RAAC: Worst of Aberdeen’s affected council housing to be ripped open to learn about ‘crumbly’ concrete

