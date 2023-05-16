Aberdeen multi-storeys: ‘Quick, thorough and sensitive’ talks promised for residents on potential demolition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen multi-storeys: ‘Quick, thorough and sensitive’ talks promised for residents on potential demolition

Residents in the eight city centre blocks will begin to hear from Aberdeen City Council from the end of August on the plans.

By Alastair Gossip
Residents in Marischal and Virgina Court are to be consulted on the future of the multi-storeys. Another six across Aberdeen could also face demolition. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

People living in eight Aberdeen city centre multi-storeys are to be given their say on the future of their homes at the end of August.

The council has promised an “extensive consultation” of residents, as well as other interested parties, on options for the flat blocks.

It comes after The Press And Journal revealed it could be cheaper to demolish the “deteriorating” towers than to bring them up to modern day standards.

By summer 2024, an outline plan for Gilcomstoun Land, Marischal Court, Virginia Court, Seamount Court, Porthill Court, Thistle Court, Greig Court and Hutcheon Court could be drawn up.

‘Sensitivity’ needed as council weighs up Aberdeen multi-storey demolition

Council bosses think it could cost more than £400 million to improve the multi-storeys.

They estimate knocking them down and replacing the 839 homes within would cost tens of millions less.

The walkway connecting Seamount and Porthill Courts in Aberdeen. The two multi-storeys are among eight which could have hundreds of millions spent on them in coming years. Image: Darrell Benns?DC Thomson.

“These are people’s homes and there is a sensitivity,” the council’s chief landlord Stephen Booth told councillors.

“Other local authorities and housing providers have emphasised the benefit of doing this thoroughly but quickly due to the uncertainty.

“We would hope to start the first consultations immediately after the school holidays as we think it’s wrong to do it during that time.”

What should be done with Aberdeen’s multi-storey flats? Do they deserve their historic status?

Let us know in the comment section below.

Why could the Aberdeen multi-storeys face demolition?

The work is part of weighing up the benefits of big investment in the council’s current housing stock.

All non-traditional homes on the local authority’s books will be looked at.

Seamount Court in Aberdeen could face demolition – or have millions invested in it to make homes meet new eco-standards. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

And there have been assurances that repairs and maintenance in the ageing blocks will continue until a decision is made.

The post-war towers are built from reinforced concrete which the council’s engineering experts report is now showing its age.

Recent environmental standards introduced are proving “impractical to fully meet,” said Mr Booth.

Residents will be consulted block by block by next summer

The blocks are in “quite different” conditions, meaning individual development-by-development consultations rather than one all-encompassing survey on the eight at once.

But those next door to each other or linked, like Marischal and Virginia Court, will likely face the same fate.

As well as the condition and environmental standards, demand for the private-owned and council flats in the multi-storeys will also be considered.

How many people live in the Aberdeen city centre multi-storeys threatened with demolition?

Council open to buying privately owned flats in Aberdeen multi-storeys

And despite the possibility of the wrecking ball swinging soon, Mr Booth revealed the local authority is quite open to buying the private homes in the blocks.

Council buyback of properties it sold in the past is usually viewed as a means of adding to the number of homes that can be offered to people on the waiting list.

But the chief landlord added: “I don’t think we have turned down any buy-back from any multi-storey in the last few years and I don’t see that changing.

“From an asset management point of view, having control of the plots is something we try and achieve as much as we can.

“We are very aware of the concerns owner-occupiers will have and want to support them in all the decisions they might have to make.”

Heritage quango will have say in future of Aberdeen high rises

As well as the council tenants and private owners living in the towers, stakeholders sounded out on the way forward will include Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

Greig and Hutcheon Courts are no longer listed by Historic Environment Scotland. And now they could be demolished and replaced to save the council tens of millions on doing them up. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

All eight were listed in 2021, though the heritage quango was forced to delist Thistle, Hutcheon and Greig Courts after the council appealed the decision.

The heritage status will be considered as part of the outline plan for the affected blocks.

Before the listing, HES deputy head of designations Dawn McDowell told The P&J the buildings would not be “frozen in time”.

Her words may come as a relief to city chiefs later in the process, should demolition be agreed as the best option.

Housing convener Miranda Radley said: “The work in considering the best ways to invest in housing stock across the city will help to attract more people to live, work and raise a family in Aberdeen.

“It’s crucial that all our properties are kept up to a high standard for those currently living there and to benefit future residents.”

As the consultations are to be carried out site-by-site, feedback could be shared with councillors before next summer.

A decision is expected to be taken on a way forward by the housing committee then.

The future of Aberdeen

