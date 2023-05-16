Aberdeen multi-storeys: ‘Quick, thorough and sensitive’ talks promised for residents on potential demolition

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

People living in eight Aberdeen city centre multi-storeys are to be given their say on the future of their homes at the end of August.

The council has promised an “extensive consultation” of residents, as well as other interested parties, on options for the flat blocks.

It comes after The Press And Journal revealed it could be cheaper to demolish the “deteriorating” towers than to bring them up to modern day standards.

By summer 2024, an outline plan for Gilcomstoun Land, Marischal Court, Virginia Court, Seamount Court, Porthill Court, Thistle Court, Greig Court and Hutcheon Court could be drawn up.

‘Sensitivity’ needed as council weighs up Aberdeen multi-storey demolition

Council bosses think it could cost more than £400 million to improve the multi-storeys.

They estimate knocking them down and replacing the 839 homes within would cost tens of millions less.

“These are people’s homes and there is a sensitivity,” the council’s chief landlord Stephen Booth told councillors.

“Other local authorities and housing providers have emphasised the benefit of doing this thoroughly but quickly due to the uncertainty.

“We would hope to start the first consultations immediately after the school holidays as we think it’s wrong to do it during that time.”

Why could the Aberdeen multi-storeys face demolition?

The work is part of weighing up the benefits of big investment in the council’s current housing stock.

All non-traditional homes on the local authority’s books will be looked at.

And there have been assurances that repairs and maintenance in the ageing blocks will continue until a decision is made.

The post-war towers are built from reinforced concrete which the council’s engineering experts report is now showing its age.

Recent environmental standards introduced are proving “impractical to fully meet,” said Mr Booth.

Residents will be consulted block by block by next summer

The blocks are in “quite different” conditions, meaning individual development-by-development consultations rather than one all-encompassing survey on the eight at once.

But those next door to each other or linked, like Marischal and Virginia Court, will likely face the same fate.

As well as the condition and environmental standards, demand for the private-owned and council flats in the multi-storeys will also be considered.

How many people live in the Aberdeen city centre multi-storeys threatened with demolition?

Council open to buying privately owned flats in Aberdeen multi-storeys

And despite the possibility of the wrecking ball swinging soon, Mr Booth revealed the local authority is quite open to buying the private homes in the blocks.

Council buyback of properties it sold in the past is usually viewed as a means of adding to the number of homes that can be offered to people on the waiting list.

But the chief landlord added: “I don’t think we have turned down any buy-back from any multi-storey in the last few years and I don’t see that changing.

“From an asset management point of view, having control of the plots is something we try and achieve as much as we can.

“We are very aware of the concerns owner-occupiers will have and want to support them in all the decisions they might have to make.”

Heritage quango will have say in future of Aberdeen high rises

As well as the council tenants and private owners living in the towers, stakeholders sounded out on the way forward will include Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

All eight were listed in 2021, though the heritage quango was forced to delist Thistle, Hutcheon and Greig Courts after the council appealed the decision.

The heritage status will be considered as part of the outline plan for the affected blocks.

Before the listing, HES deputy head of designations Dawn McDowell told The P&J the buildings would not be “frozen in time”.

Her words may come as a relief to city chiefs later in the process, should demolition be agreed as the best option.

Housing convener Miranda Radley said: “The work in considering the best ways to invest in housing stock across the city will help to attract more people to live, work and raise a family in Aberdeen.

“It’s crucial that all our properties are kept up to a high standard for those currently living there and to benefit future residents.”

As the consultations are to be carried out site-by-site, feedback could be shared with councillors before next summer.

A decision is expected to be taken on a way forward by the housing committee then.