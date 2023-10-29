Man jailed after being caught outside Aberdeen casino with Lucozade bottle filled with acid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man jailed after being caught outside Aberdeen casino with Lucozade bottle filled with acid

Police were made aware that Finn Mackie had hydrochloric acid after a member of the public overheard a conversation outside Grosvenor Casino and raised the alarm.

By David McPhee
Finn Mackie was found in possession of hydrochloric acid. Image: DC Thomson.
A man has been jailed after he was found carrying a bottle of acid in Aberdeen city centre.

Finn Mackie, 23, admitted being in possession of the highly corrosive substance while standing outside the Grosvenor Casino on Exchequer Row in August last year.

Police were made aware of a male with acid inside a Lucozade bottle after a member of the public overheard a conversation outside the casino and raised the alarm.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told that when the contents of the bottle were analysed it was found to be hydrochloric acid – a substance extremely harmful to human skin.

‘Bottle containing unknown liquid’

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told the court that at around 5.20am on August 12 last year a witness contacted police to report that Mackie may be in possession of acid inside a Lucozade bottle.

“Police thereafter traced the accused at the locus, at which time he was in possession of a bottle containing unknown liquid,” Ms Gunn said.

“Forensic analysis was later carried out on the unknown liquid was found to contain hydrochloric acid.

“On Friday September 4 the accused was at Kittybrewster Custody Suite on a separate matter when he was detained and arrested.”

Appearing in the dock, Mackie pleaded guilty to one charge of being in public while in possession of a corrosive substance without reasonable excuse or lawful authority.

Finn Mackie was caught with acid in a Lucozade bottle outside the Grosvenor Casino in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

Accused knows court will treat offence ‘seriously’

Defence solicitor Paul Barnett told the court that Mackie “understands that the court will treat this offence seriously”.

“But Mr Mackie has no previous convictions for violence or for having a weapon or a corrosive substance,” he said.

“He has spent a significant time on remand for this incident and I would ask that the court sees fit to impose a financial penalty.”

Sheriff Kevin Duffy told Mackie: “You have no previous convictions for an offence of this nature, but this has to be marked on your record.”

The sheriff fined Mackie, of Farburn Place, Aberdeen, a total of £705 but gave him no time to pay and sentenced him to 28 days in prison.

