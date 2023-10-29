Man jailed after being caught outside Aberdeen casino with Lucozade bottle filled with acid

A man has been jailed after he was found carrying a bottle of acid in Aberdeen city centre.

Finn Mackie, 23, admitted being in possession of the highly corrosive substance while standing outside the Grosvenor Casino on Exchequer Row in August last year.

Police were made aware of a male with acid inside a Lucozade bottle after a member of the public overheard a conversation outside the casino and raised the alarm.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told that when the contents of the bottle were analysed it was found to be hydrochloric acid – a substance extremely harmful to human skin.

‘Bottle containing unknown liquid’

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told the court that at around 5.20am on August 12 last year a witness contacted police to report that Mackie may be in possession of acid inside a Lucozade bottle.

“Police thereafter traced the accused at the locus, at which time he was in possession of a bottle containing unknown liquid,” Ms Gunn said.

“Forensic analysis was later carried out on the unknown liquid was found to contain hydrochloric acid.

“On Friday September 4 the accused was at Kittybrewster Custody Suite on a separate matter when he was detained and arrested.”

Appearing in the dock, Mackie pleaded guilty to one charge of being in public while in possession of a corrosive substance without reasonable excuse or lawful authority.

Accused knows court will treat offence ‘seriously’

Defence solicitor Paul Barnett told the court that Mackie “understands that the court will treat this offence seriously”.

“But Mr Mackie has no previous convictions for violence or for having a weapon or a corrosive substance,” he said.

“He has spent a significant time on remand for this incident and I would ask that the court sees fit to impose a financial penalty.”

Sheriff Kevin Duffy told Mackie: “You have no previous convictions for an offence of this nature, but this has to be marked on your record.”

The sheriff fined Mackie, of Farburn Place, Aberdeen, a total of £705 but gave him no time to pay and sentenced him to 28 days in prison.

