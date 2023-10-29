Scottish Cup: Buckie Thistle beat Forres Mechanics, Formartine through against Clydebank, and Deveronvale exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Cup: Buckie Thistle beat Forres Mechanics, Formartine through against Clydebank, and Deveronvale exit

Buckie had Ryan Fyffe dismissed after Jack Murray's curler had given them a national trophy lead against their Highland League rivals.

By Reporter
Buckie Thistle's Jack Murray. Image: Jasperimage.
Buckie Thistle's Jack Murray. Image: Jasperimage.

Buckie Thistle progressed to the third round of the Scottish Cup with a narrow 1-0 win over Moray rivals Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park.

Jack Murray’s wonderful 25-yard strike before half-time decided the all-Breedon Highland League tie, with the Jags ending with 10 men after Ryan Fyffe’s late red card.

Buckie manager Graeme Stewart said: “We never played that well, but you have got to give Forres credit.

“We could have scored a few more, in the first half especially, and that’s what I’m frustrated about. But overall, we are in the next round so I’m delighted.”

Forres made a lightning start to the match and were appealing for a Buckie red card within 45 seconds.

In the end, Ryan Fyffe was shown a yellow card for his last-ditch tackle on Calum Frame.

Josh Peters had Buckie’s first chance on eight minutes, Lee Fraser blocking his close-range effort, before Shaun Morrison’s shot from the edge of the box dribbled wide at the other end.

After weathering an early storm, Buckie took control as the half progressed, and Andy MacAskill had a shot blocked away on 25 minutes.

But Forres continued to create chances and Stuart Knight in the Buckie goal did well to hold Ethan Cairns’ header after half an hour, before Morrison’s shot after a Craig Mackenzie free-kick was blocked clear.

The Jags’ lead came five minutes before half-time as Murray curled a fine effort from 25 yards into the top corner.

Visitors Buckie started the second where they left off in the first as Peters flashed a shot just wide from 20 yards.

Forres striker Calum Frame was then  denied by a last-ditch Darryl McHardy intervention after pacing through on goal on the hour mark.

Buckie were in control of the game, but saw defender Fyffe sent off for a second booking in the 84th minute for an off-the-ball foul.

However, it was the Jags who had the final two opportunities, as Lyall Keir twice went close. His curling effort went a yard wide in the 89th minute, before Aidan MacDonald tipped his lobbed effort over the bar in stoppage time.

Forres manager Steven MacDonald said: “The performance was good. The boys did everything we asked of them and gave it everything.

“We are disappointed to go out to a great strike, because there wasn’t much between the teams, but we fell just a bit short in the end.”

Julian Wade nets two and sets up another as Formartine respond well to early setback v Clydebank

Formartine United came out on top in a five-goal thriller for the second time in this season’s Scottish Cup – earning their place in the third round with a 3-2 win over Clydebank.

Despite conceding right at the start and right at the end of proceedings at North Lodge Park, the Highland League leaders got the better of their West of Scotland Premier League visitors.

Within a minute of kick-off, the Bankies, backed by a huge travelling support, were in front when ex-Aberdeen midfielder Nicky Low – whose wife gave birth on the eve of the game – fired an unstoppable strike which left an at-full-stretch Ewen MacDonald well beaten.

Formartine slowly worked their way into the game, though, and equalised 0n 26 minutes when full-back Stuart Smith fired in a deep cross from the left and Julian Wade flicked the ball over hesitant goalkeeper Kieran Hughes into the net.

Formartine United’s Julian Wade. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

On 62 minutes, Wade scored again, latching on to a weak pass-back from Nicky Little to round Hughes and finish.

The killer Formartine third on 78 minutes saw Wade go rampaging into the box before cutting across goal, allowing Dons loanee Adam Emslie to hammer home.

It was a long way back for Clydebank, but they stuck at it and, with Low involved again, on 87 minutes a deflected effort from substitute Alan Kelly reduced the deficit.

However, United progressed and manager Stuart Anderson was quick to shower praise on his brave team, who also had to battle wind and swirling rain all afternoon.

He said: “We were ranked as heavy underdogs going into this tie, so it’s really good to be through to the next round.

“The players responded really well to the setback of losing an early goal. We are a young team and that could have affected us. We didn’t let it do so – we stuck with how we wanted to play

“We knew that against the wind we would have to pass the ball out and be brave.

“It was a real team effort with some exceptional performances, and we were well worth the win, creating six or seven chances apart from the goals.

“Clydebank were probably fortunate to still be in the tie when they got their second goal. Apart from that they didn’t really bother us.

“Julian Wade was great, he took his goals really well and when he’s in that form he’s difficult to deal with.

“Our very young players like Dylan Lobban and Adam Emslie came to us from Aberdeen FC with a good pedigree and are out to impress – that benefits us too in a football sense.

“But we’re always emphasising the team effort side and everyone to a man was good including the substitutes when they came on as well

Lack of composure near Broxburn goal costs Deveronvale

Deveronvale failed to make it into the third round of this season’s Scottish Cup, losing to a poor goal against East of Scotland Premier League leaders Broxburn in front of a large, noisy visiting support.

The only goal of the game, which was played in wet and windy conditions at Princess Royal Park, came after 20 minutes.

Highland League Vale failed to clear a corner properly which allowed Marky Munro to play the ball into the box, where Broxburn top-scorer Gary Brass headed home unchallenged from six yards for his 11th goal of the season.

The home side had opportunities to level through Mathew Petermann and Oleg Dlugosz before half-time, while Horace Ormsby saw a netbound effort from outside the box saved by Robert Watt.

Overall, though, they didn’t work the Broxburn keeper enough, especially in the second period.

Vale keeper Sean McIntosh did well to parry a fine effort from substitute Greg Binnie as the visitors looked for a second goal, but both sides lacked invention in front of goal – something Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart highlighted after the game.

Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart. Image: Jasperimage.

He said: “The team gave their all as we had Broxburn camped in, especially during the second period.

“But we are out of the cup as we didn’t put the ball in the back of the net, and it’s really disappointing.

“We got ourselves into great areas, but our final pass and end product required composure and that is what has cost us.

“I have said to the dressing room it is a great opportunity missed as we were by far the better team and they knew that at the final whistle.

“We didn’t work hard enough to stop the cross coming in for the goal and then it’s a free header, and you think: ‘Would we have lost the goal had Innes McKay been playing instead of being suspended?”

Stewart was also unhappy with what was going on in the stands during the game.

Both the Vale gaffer and his assistant Richard Davidson were almost hit by a flare when Broxburn scored – with the pyrotechnic setting off the fire alarms in the stand.

Conversation